June 18, 2019

Everest summits smash records amid deadly bottlenecks

A short weather window resulted in fatal bottlenecks to Everest's peak in 2019
A short weather window resulted in fatal bottlenecks to Everest's peak in 2019

A record 885 people climbed Everest in May this year, figures showed Tuesday, capping a deadly traffic-clogged season that also saw 11 climbers die on the world's highest mountain.

The number smashed last year's record of 807 summits despite a short weather window that resulted in fatal bottlenecks on the peak.

Everest—which straddles the border between Nepal and China—saw 644 people summit from the south, authorities confirmed Tuesday, 81 more than last year.

Another 241 reached the top from the northern flank in Tibet, China's official Xinhua news agency reported, three fewer than last year.

At least four of the deaths this season—the deadliest since 2015 when massive earthquakes triggered avalanches that swept away climbers' camps—have been blamed on overcrowding.

A traffic jam forced teams to wait for hours in freezing temperatures to reach Everest's 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) summit and then descend, increasing the risk of frostbite, altitude sickness and exhaustion from depleted oxygen levels.

Experts said too many of the new wave of mountaineer tourists were ill-prepared and inexperienced. Others have called for a cut in the number of climbing permits, or tougher standards for guides.

Mountaineering in cash-strapped Nepal has become a lucrative business since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made the first ascent of Everest in 1953.

But under pressure, Nepal has formed a committee to recommend changes to its regulations and rules.

"All issues will be looked into to make the mountain safer, safeguard the jobs and to keep the mountaineering industry clean," Dandu Raj Ghimire, chief of Nepal's Tourism Department, told AFP.

This year saw Nepali guide Kami Rita Sherpa climb Everest twice to set a new record of 24 summits.

In another record, South African climber Saray Khumalo became the first black African woman to reach the mountain's peak.

A team led by National Geographic installed two on Everest at 8,430 metres and 7,945 metres, making them the highest in the world.

"We will fill critical data gaps on the world's and drive solutions to assure that they can continue to fuel our future," Jonathan Baillie, executive vice president and chief scientist at the National Geographic Society, said in a statement.

A government team re-measuring the height of Everest also reached the top.

Explore further

'Traffic jam' on Everest as two more climbers die reaching summit

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Everest summits smash records amid deadly bottlenecks (2019, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-everest-summits-deadly-bottlenecks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New study about the rise in global sea levels

Jun 17, 2019

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration