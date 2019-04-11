April 11, 2019

Nepal to send team to clean Mount Everest

Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned Everest into the world's highest rubbish dump as an increasing number of big-sp
Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned Everest into the world's highest rubbish dump as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind

Nepal will send a dedicated team to Mount Everest this climbing season to collect garbage and retrieve bodies littering the world's highest peak, officials said Thursday.

Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned the mountain into the world's highest rubbish dump as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind.

Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and even human excrement pollute the well-trodden route to the summit of the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak.

"We take pride in Mount Everest but we are often accused of not being able to clean it... We have now come together to clean the mountain," said Dandu Raj Ghimire, chief of Nepal's tourism department.

The government has joined hands with mountaineering associations, the army and local organisations to coordinate the clean-up effort.

A 14-member team will be sent to Everest from April 25 and aim to bring back 10,000 kilogrammes (11 tons) of trash.

Eight members will then ascend to Camp 2 at 6,400 metres and teams of three will take turns to go up to Camp 4 at 7,950 metres, where they will spend 15 days litter-picking on the snowy slopes.

Climbers and high altitude workers will be given incentives to bring back the bundled trash down to the base camp and the recyclables will be airlifted to the capital.

"This is the first time the government has taken initiative to clean the mountain... but it can't be done in just one year. We have to continue this," said Santa Bir Sherpa of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Six years ago, Nepal implemented a $4,000 rubbish deposit per team that would be refunded if each climber brought down at least eight kilogrammes (18 pounds) of waste, but only half of the climbers return with their trash.

In February, China banned non-climbers from accessing its Everest base in Tibet in an attempt to clean up its side of the mountain.

Over 4,000 people have climbed Everest so far, and last year saw a record 807 climbers reach the summit.

Melting glaciers caused by are exposing bodies and trash that have accumulated on the since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made the first successful summit 66 years ago.

Environmentalists are also concerned that the pollution on Everest is also affecting water sources down in the valley.

Explore further

Mount Everest, the high-altitude rubbish dump

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Nepal to send team to clean Mount Everest (2019, April 11) retrieved 11 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-nepal-team-mount-everest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration