June 28, 2019

'DeepNude' app to 'undress' women shut down after furor

The so-called DeepNude app designed to virtually undress women was shut down amid an outrages over its potential for abuse
The so-called DeepNude app designed to virtually undress women was shut down amid an outrages over its potential for abuse

The creators of an application allowing users to virtually "undress" women using artificial intelligence have shut it down after a social media uproar over its potential for abuse.

The creators of "DeepNude" said the software was launched several months ago for "entertainment" and that they "greatly underestimated" demand for the app.

"We never thought it would be viral and (that) we would not be able to control the traffic," the DeepNude creators, who listed their location as Estonia, said on Twitter.

"Despite the adopted (watermarks), if 500,000 people use it, the probability that people will misuse it is too high. We don't want to make money this way."

Articles in The Washington Post, Vice and other media showed how the app could be used to take a photo of a clothed woman and transform that into a nude image, sparking outrage and renewed debate over nonconsensual pornography.

"This is a horrifically destructive invention and we hope to see you soon suffer consequences for your actions," tweeted the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a group that seeks protection against nonconsenual and "revenge" porn.

Mary Anne Franks, a law professor and president of the CCRI, tweeted later, "It's good that it's been shut down, but this reasoning makes no sense. The app's INTENDED USE was to indulge the predatory and grotesque sexual fantasies of pathetic men."

DeepNude offered a free version of the application as well as a paid version, and was the latest in a trend of "deepfake" technology that can be used to deceive or manipulate.

Although the app was shut down, critics expressed concern that some versions of the software remained available and would be abused.

"The #Deepnude app is out there now and will be used, despite the creator taking it off the market. If only there were a way to disable all the versions out there," CCRI tweeted.

Explore further

Twitter latest to ban 'revenge porn'

© 2019 AFP

Citation: 'DeepNude' app to 'undress' women shut down after furor (2019, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-deepnude-app-women-furor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

mqr
46 minutes ago
A global study showed that men and women consider the face of a woman as the most beautiful thing that exists. People can have many interpretations of things. But it is hard to deal with the fact that we absolutely adore women, not only their faces and bodies, but also the psychological aspects, and the spiritual ones.

Do you see that there is no an app like that for the body of men? it is because men's body and faces are not equally attractive.

Women can interpret many of these facts as compliments, are proofs that they rule the world, that they are at the center of our minds, that we work for them, workout to make ourselves attractive for them, get money, etc.

A poet once said that women are half the most amazing creation of God, and half the dreams of men. What it means partially is that women underestimate what they mean for us. If a woman look herself at the mirror, she sees part of what we see. We usually are at awe with women's greatness.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration