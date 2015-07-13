Facebook wants nude photos from Australian users—for a good reason

November 8, 2017 by Brett Molina, Usa Today

Facebook's latest attempt to wipe revenge porn off its platform: asking users to send their own nude photos.

The Australian government's Office of the eSafety Commissioner announced it is joining a pilot program with Facebook to prevent intimate images of users from appearing against their will on the social network's .

The unusual catch: users worried an inappropriate image might appear on Facebook's platforms are asked to send an intimate image via Messenger, a preventive measure designed to flag the images before they're shared.

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the eSafety Office, if a Facebook user in Australia is concerned about an intimate image spreading online, they fill out a form, then send the image to themselves using Messenger.

Once Facebook is notified, they use image-matching technology to prevent anyone from sharing it on their platforms.

"This partnership gives Australians a unique opportunity to proactively inoculate themselves from future image-based abuse by coming to our portal and reporting tool," said Julie Inman Grant, Australia's eSafety Commissioner, in a statement.

The limited is available in three other countries: the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

In April, Facebook detailed plans to fight , including an artificial intelligence tool capable of matching photos to prevent them from appearing on platforms like Messenger or Instagram.

"These tools, developed in partnership with global safety experts, are one example of how we're using new technology to keep people safe and prevent harm," said Antigone Davis, Facebook's head of global safety, in a statement.

According to Australia's eSafety office, 1 in 5 Australians has faced image-based abuse, where an intimate photo has been posted to social media without their consent.

"This pilot has the potential to disable the control and power perpetrators hold over victims, particularly in cases of ex-partner retribution and sextortion, and the subsequent harm that could come to them," said Inman Grant.

Two years ago, Twitter and Reddit cracked down on revenge porn, banning the practice on both platforms.

Explore further: Facebook ramps up fight against 'revenge porn'

Related Stories

Research finds a majority endorsing revenge porn

March 2, 2017

Research by psychologists at the University of Kent has found that a majority of people would endorse the use of revenge porn and that those who actually post it have a distinct personality profile.

Facebook offers Indian women tools to protect privacy

June 22, 2017

Facebook has introduced new security features for women using the social media platform in India, including the ability to prevent strangers from downloading their profile pictures, the company said Thursday.

Facebook to show NFL game recaps worldwide

September 26, 2017

Facebook and the National Football League announced plans Tuesday to offer video highlights of NFL games to worldwide users of the leading social network.

Recommended for you

Researchers devise an algorithm to combat gerrymandering

November 8, 2017

As the Supreme Court considers Gill v. Whitford, a challenge to the practice of partisan gerrymandering that may rewrite the rules used to draw congressional districts, a team of computer scientists has come up with a new ...

Fully integrated circuits printed directly onto fabric

November 8, 2017

Researchers have successfully incorporated washable, stretchable and breathable electronic circuits into fabric, opening up new possibilities for smart textiles and wearable electronics. The circuits were made with cheap, ...

A robotic spy among the fish

November 8, 2017

A new miniature robot developed by EPFL researchers can swim with fish, learn how they communicate with each other and make them change direction or come together. These capabilities have been proven on schools of zebrafish.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.