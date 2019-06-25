June 25, 2019

Court faults France in key air pollution case

The Paris ring road, the peripherique, is regularly clogged with vehicles churning out polluting emissions
The Paris ring road, the peripherique, is regularly clogged with vehicles churning out polluting emissions

A court on Tuesday found the French state had failed to take sufficient steps to limit air pollution around Paris, following a complaint by a mother and daughter that their health had been harmed.

The case before the administrative in Montreuil outside Paris, backed by NGOs, was the first brought by individuals against the French state over health problems caused by air .

"The state committed a fault by taking insufficient measures concerning the quality of air," the court said in a statement.

It said that between 2012 and 2016, the state had failed to take measures needed to reduce concentrations of certain polluting gases exceeding the allowed limits.

"For victims of pollution, this is a first," the plaintiffs' lawyer Francois Lafforgue told AFP. "From now, the state will have to take effective measures in the fight against pollution."

However the court rejected the pair's demand for 160,000 euros ($182,000) in damages, saying it could not find a direct link between their and the state's failings.

The mother and daughter said the authorities did not take effective steps against atmospheric pollution, in particular during a bad period in December 2016.

They argued that this affected their health, especially as they were living at the time in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Ouen, just outside the clogged peripherique ring road.

The court's ruling comes as concern grows over pollution in Paris as the capital and other parts of France swelter in a heatwave.

In France, is responsible for 48,000 every year, according to the Public Health France agency.

Explore further

Mother, daughter sue France over ill health from air pollution

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Court faults France in key air pollution case (2019, June 25) retrieved 25 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-court-faults-france-key-air.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

10x more U in Earth's core?

14 hours ago

New undersea freshwater aquifer mapped

Jun 23, 2019

NZ earthquake 14.11.16 - Mag 7.8

Jun 23, 2019

Content of Earth-impacting meteors over time

Jun 22, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Jun 22, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

Jun 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration