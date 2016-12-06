Paris bans half of cars to tackle new peak of pollution
Paris has temporarily barred half of all cars from traveling on city streets and made public transportation free for the day as it battles a peak in pollution.
Facing red-alert levels of pollution since Nov. 30, Paris City Hall said the situation poses a significant risk to residents' health. Authorities say pollution is due to weather conditions and a heavy dependence on diesel fuel.
To tackle what City Hall describes as an "exceptionally serious" crisis, Paris's Velib bike-share and Autolib electric cars were made free Tuesday, as well as the Paris metro and bus services. In addition, only cars with even-numbered plates were allowed to drive Tuesday in the French capital and its close suburbs.
City officials say it's the ninth time this year that Paris is facing a pollution peak.
Citation:
Paris bans half of cars to tackle new peak of pollution (2016, December 6)
retrieved 11 September 2024
from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-paris-cars-tackle-peak-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.