June 12, 2019

Canadian Radarsat satellites launched aboard SpaceX rocket

by John Antczak

Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program were launched into orbit from California on Wednesday aboard a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket lifted off from fog-shrouded Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:17 a.m. and arced over the Pacific west of Los Angeles.

The first stage separated a few minutes into flight and headed back to the coastal base, extended its legs and set down on a landing zone.

The first stage previously was used in March for a demonstration flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

The Radarsat Constellation Mission satellites were deployed a few minutes apart from the upper stage about an hour after liftoff.

The identical satellites will bounce signals off the Earth's surface to create images, even during adverse weather conditions.

The images are used for a range of purposes, including tracking of sea ice, vessels, surface winds and oil pollution, as well as disaster management—especially the recurring problem of flooding—and monitoring of agriculture, forestry and land changes.

The spacecraft were designed to operate in the same orbital plane at an altitude of about 373 miles (600 kilometers), separated from each other by about 9,072 miles (14,600 kilometers) while circling the globe in about 96 minutes.

The program's first orbiter, Radarsat-1, was launched in 1995 and is now inactive. Radarsat-2 was launched in 2007 and is still operational, but the new three-satellite constellation is designed to greatly increase coverage, according to the space agency.

The system targets specific areas for imaging rather than making continuous images.

Primary control of the satellites is from the space agency's headquarters in in Saint-Hubert, Quebec.

Each satellite is expected to have a seven-year lifespan.

Explore further

SpaceX launches final 10 satellites for Iridium

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Canadian Radarsat satellites launched aboard SpaceX rocket (2019, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-canadian-radarsat-satellites-orbit-spacex.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Milky Way is "in the top percentile of all the galaxies that exist"

5 hours ago

2-body inspirals that circularize

14 hours ago

What's the largest rocky planet with 1g gravity in theory?

Jun 11, 2019

The Hubble deep field photos and the edge of the universe

Jun 10, 2019

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jun 10, 2019

Dwarf Planet or Stellar Moon?

Jun 09, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration