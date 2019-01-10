SpaceX launches 10 more Iridium Communications satellites

January 11, 2019

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites has blasted off from California.

The lifted off at 7:31 a.m. Friday at Vandenberg Air Force Base and arced over the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

SpaceX will try to land the Falcon's first stage on an autonomous vessel floating in the ocean.

The payload is the eighth and final set of satellites to be launched as Iridium replaces its entire globe-circling fleet with next-generation orbiters. Deployment of the satellites is scheduled to be completed a little over an hour after liftoff.

If successful, Iridium will have a total of 75 new satellites in orbit, including nine spares.

Iridium is deorbiting its original fleet of satellites.

Explore further: SpaceX launches 10 more Iridium Communications satellites

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Holy cow! Mysterious blast studied with NASA telescopes

January 11, 2019

A brief and unusual flash spotted in the night sky on June 16, 2018, puzzled astronomers and astrophysicists across the globe. The event—called AT2018cow and nicknamed "the Cow" after the coincidental final letters in its ...

China broadcasts spacecraft pictures from moon's far side

January 11, 2019

China on Friday broadcast pictures taken by its rover and lander on the moon's far side, in what its space program hailed as another triumph for the groundbreaking mission to the less-understood sector of the lunar surface.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.