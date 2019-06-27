June 27, 2019

Air Canada to buy tour operator Transat for Can$520 million

Air Canada says it is buying tour operator Transat
Air Canada says it is buying tour operator Transat

Canada's flagship airline Air Canada announced Thursday it has reached a deal to buy tour operator Transat for Can$520 million (US$396 million) in cash or Can$13 per share.

The deal unanimously supported by Transat's board still requires regulatory and shareholder approvals. It come after 30-day exclusive negotiations between the two carriers.

In accepting Air Canada's terms, Transat effectively brushed off Montreal real estate developer Groupe Mach's rival bid at Can$14 per share.

In a statement, Air Canada said it intends to "preserve the Transat and Air Transat brands and maintain the Transat head office and its key functions in Montreal."

"Travelers will benefit from the merged companies' enhanced capabilities in the highly competitive, global leisure travel market and from access to new destinations, more connecting traffic and increased frequencies," it said.

Transat offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to about 60 destinations in the Americas and Europe.

The company was co-founded by Francois Legault, who is the current premier of Quebec.

It made its inaugural flight in 1987 from Montreal to Acapulco and grew into Canada's third largest airline, with 5,000 employees.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early 2020.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Air Canada to buy tour operator Transat for Can$520 million (2019, June 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-air-canada-transat-can520-million.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Private equity firm buys Canada's WestJet airline
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)