May 3, 2019

Wisconsin university helps cat get new back legs

Adam Schofield handles his tabby cat named Sgt. Stubbs in his Oak Creek, Wis. apartment Friday, May 3, 2019. Sgt. Stubbs, is wearing a new prosthetic back leg created by a University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering class. A vet had to amputate parts of his back legs last year after he was found as a stray with infected back legs. The students used a 3D printer and extra straps so the cat couldn't remove it easily.

A tabby cat has new back legs, with the help of some University of Wisconsin-Madison students and a 3D printer.

Community Cat vice president Sarah Close says Chicago Animal Care and Control found the stray with infected legs last September and turned him over to the Whitewater, Wisconsin- based shelter.

A veterinarian amputated part of the male cat's back legs, and the shelter named him Sgt. Stubbs. Community Cat officials then asked a freshman engineering class for help.

The students made with a 3D printer and extra straps to keep them on. Stubbs received the legs and tried them out Thursday evening.

Stubbs' new owner, Adam Schofield of Oak Creek, says he was impressed with the prosthetics and hopes Stubbs will get used to them.

    Adam Schofield holds his tabby cat named Sgt. Stubbs in his Oak Creek, Wis. apartment Friday, May 3, 2019. Sgt. Stubbs has one of two new prosthetic back legs on that were created by a University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering class. A vet had to amputate parts of his back legs last year after he was found as a stray with infected back legs. The students used a 3D printer and extra straps so the cat couldn't remove it easily.
    Adam Schofield of Oak Creek, Wis., displays prosthetic legs made by a University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering class for his tabby cat Sgt. Stubbs, Friday, May 3, 2019. A vet had to amputate parts of Stubbs' back legs last year after he was found as a stray with infected hind legs. The students used a 3D printer and extra straps so the cat couldn't remove it easily.

