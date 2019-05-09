May 9, 2019

Video: What's the chemistry behind the home pregnancy test?

by American Chemical Society

What's the chemistry behind the home pregnancy test? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

There are many ways to find out if you're pregnant. One is to wait and see. For those of us who are a little less patient, there's the take-home chemistry kit known as a pregnancy test.

But how do a little strip of paper and a few drops of urine tell you whether or not you've got a bun in the oven?

Find out here:

