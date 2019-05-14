May 14, 2019

Hunting responsible for mammal declines in half of intact tropical forests

by Public Library of Science

Hunting responsible for mammal declines in half of intact tropical forests
The authors assert that, 'Retaining the integrity of intact tropical forests will not be possible if global and national environmental strategies do not address ongoing hunting practices.' Credit: Ruth Archer from Pixabay

Defaunation—the loss of species or decline of animal populations—is reaching even the most remote and pristine tropical forests. Within the tropics, only 20% of the remaining area is considered intact, where no logging or deforestation has been detected by remote sensing. However, a new study publishing May 14 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, led by Ana Benítez-López from Radboud University, the Netherlands, predicts that even under the seemingly undisturbed canopy, hunting is reducing populations of large mammals by 40% on average, largely due to increased human accessibility to these remote areas.

Overhunting, as opposed to deforestation, is undetectable by techniques, and to date, there were vast understudied areas in the tropics where hunting impacts on mammal communities were unknown. In this study, the authors have projected for the first time the spatial patterns of hunting-induced mammal defaunation in the tropics and have identified areas where hunting impacts on mammal communities are expected to be high.

Predicted hotspots of hunting-induced defaunation are located in West and Central Africa, particularly Cameroon, and in Central America, NW South America and areas in SE Asia (Thailand, Malaysia and SW China). Predictions were based on a newly developed hunting regression model, based upon socio-economic drivers, such as human population density and hunters' access points, and species traits, such as body size. The model relies on more than 3,200 abundance data estimates from the last 40 years and included more than 160 studies and hundreds of authors studying approximately 300 mammal species across the tropics.

These defaunation maps are expected to become an important input for large-scale biodiversity assessments, which have routinely ignored hunting impacts due to data paucity, and may inform species extinction risk assessments, conservation planning and progress evaluations to achieve global biodiversity targets.

Explore further

Hunting accounts for 83 and 58 percent declines in tropical mammal and bird populations
More information: Benítez-López A, Santini L, Schipper AM, Busana M, Huijbregts MAJ (2019) Intact but empty forests? Patterns of hunting-induced mammal defaunation in the tropics. PLoS Biol 17(5): e3000247. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000247
Journal information: PLoS Biology

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Hunting responsible for mammal declines in half of intact tropical forests (2019, May 14) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-responsible-mammal-declines-intact-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
136 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

8 hours ago

Center surround detection explained?

11 hours ago

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

14 hours ago

Synthesis of a re-designed E. coli genome

14 hours ago

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

May 13, 2019

PMC journals as source? Example on "ozone therapy"

May 12, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration