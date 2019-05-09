May 9, 2019

Marcus regime in organic devices—interfacial charge transfer mechanism verified

by Dresden University of Technology

Marcus regime in organic devices—interfacial charge transfer mechanism verified
Device schematics. a – Schematic cross section of the device. b – Hot-electron transistor operation. Electrons are injected by applying a negative emitter-base bias, and detected in the molecular semiconductor. These electrons are out of equilibrium with the thermal electrons in the base which cannot be described by a larger temperature. The measurements can be performed either without or with externally applied collector-base bias. Credit: Frank Ortmann

Physicists from the Research Cluster Center for Advancing Electronics Dresden (cfaed) of the TU Dresden, together with researchers from Spain, Belgium and Germany, were able to show in a study how electrons behave in their injection into organic semiconductor films. Simulations and experiments clearly identified different transport regimes. The study was published now in Nature Communications.

Charge transfer processes play a fundamental role in all electronic and optoelectronic devices. For devices based on organic thin-film technology, these include the of the charge carriers via the metallic contacts and the charge in the organic film itself. Injection processes at the contacts are of particular interest here because the contact resistances at the interfaces must be minimized for optimum efficiency. However, such internal interfaces are difficult to access and therefore not yet understood very well.

The team of cfaed research group leader Frank Ortmann (Computational Nanoelectronics Group), together with researchers from Spain, Belgium and Germany, has now shown in a study that the electronic transport mechanism when injected into an organic film can be described by the so-called Marcus hopping model known from . The model was developed by the American chemist Rudolph Arthur Marcus. Comparative theoretical and experimental investigations unequivocally identified the transport regimes predicted in the Marcus theory. "The predictions derived by R.A. Marcus in the context of chemical synthesis in the 1950s, in particular the so-called 'inverted Marcus regime', could only be confirmed many decades later by systematic experiments on chemical reactions. For his important theoretical contributions, R.A. Marcus received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1992 ", says Ortmann.

"Now, the observation of the 'Inverted Marcus Region', in which a higher voltage generates a lower current, succeeded for the first time in an organic transistor, in which the injection voltage can be actively controlled", Ortmann continues. This leads to a better understanding of electronic and optoelectronic organic devices in general.

Explore further

Researchers decipher electrical conductivity in doped organic semiconductors
More information: A. Atxabal et al. Tuning the charge flow between Marcus regimes in an organic thin-film device, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-10114-2
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Dresden University of Technology
Citation: Marcus regime in organic devices—interfacial charge transfer mechanism verified (2019, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-marcus-regime-devicesinterfacial-mechanism.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Density and concentrations

1 hour ago

Relationship between k and orbital phase of solid state?

May 07, 2019

What is the color of chromium Cr##^{3 }##?

May 06, 2019

What element produces a vapor in comet tails?

May 02, 2019

Ion migration by diffusion in an electric field

Apr 29, 2019

Galvanic cell - open circuit voltage and EMF

Apr 28, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration