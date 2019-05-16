May 16, 2019

Japan tests next-generation Shinkansen bullet train

The new train is set to be the world's fastest on wheels
The new train is set to be the world's fastest on wheels

A prototype of Japan's next-generation Shinkansen bullet train, set to be the fastest train on wheels when it enters service, reached speeds of 320 kilometres (198 miles) per hour on a test run Thursday.

The train, code-named ALFA-X, will eventually hit 360 kilometres per hour when it begins to take passengers in about a decade, according to East Japan Railway.

Production of the 10-car train with a long nose-shaped head finished in early May at a cost of 10 billion yen ($91 million).

Thursday's trial run between Sendai and Morioka, two cities in northern Japan, was the first open to the media since tests started last week.

"We successfully conducted the test run today and will continue testing the train for about three years," a company spokesman said.

The firm plans to introduce the train in 2030-31 when Shinkansen services will be extended to Sapporo, the biggest city on the nation's northern island of Hokkaido.

"We will try to shorten travelling time with the next-generation Shinkansen," said Kazunori Koyama, an official in charge of the testing.

Japan is a pioneer in high- rail networks, hailed for their punctuality and safety measures, including the emergency stop system, which can automatically slow down speeds before a major earthquake strikes.

The ALFA-X will reach the world's fastest commercial speed for a wheeled , according to the company.

Explore further

Bullet train champion in Japan will debut in 2030, now being tested

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Japan tests next-generation Shinkansen bullet train (2019, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-japan-next-generation-shinkansen-bullet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Need help with statics problem

1 hour ago

Is this an allowed solution? - 2nd order harmonic oscillation

13 hours ago

Yaw, pitch and roll vs. azimuth and elevation

May 11, 2019

Force of a sound wave

May 10, 2019

Transient heat transfer in a cylinder with internal heating

May 09, 2019

What's happening to Boeing's production?

May 04, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration