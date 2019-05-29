May 29, 2019

The 'Forbidden' planet has been found in the 'Neptunian Desert'

by University of Warwick

The 'Forbidden' planet has been found in the 'Neptunian Desert'
Exoplanet NGTS-4b -- also known as 'The Forbidden Planet' Credit: University of Warwick/Mark Garlick

An exoplanet smaller than Neptune with its own atmosphere has been discovered in the Neptunian Desert, by an international collaboration of astronomers, with the University of Warwick taking a leading role.

New research, led by Dr. Richard West including Professor Peter Wheatley, Dr. Daniel Bayliss and Dr. James McCormac from the Astronomy and Astrophysics Group at the University of Warwick, has identified a rogue planet.

NGTS is situated at the European Southern Observatory's Paranal Observatory in the heart of the Atacama Desert, Chile. It is a collaboration between UK Universities Warwick, Leicester, Cambridge, and Queen's University Belfast, together with Observatoire de Genève, DLR Berlin and Universidad de Chile.

NGTS-4b, also nick-named 'The Forbidden Planet' by researchers, is a planet smaller than Neptune but three times the size of Earth.

It has a mass of 20 Earth masses, and a radius 20% smaller than Neptune, and is 1000 degrees Celsius. It orbits around the star in only 1.3 days—the equivalent of Earth's orbit around the sun of one year.

It is the first exoplanet of its kind to have been found in the Neptunian Desert.

The Neptunian Desert is the region close to where no Neptune-sized planets are found. This area receives strong irradiation from the star, meaning the planets do not retain their gaseous atmosphere as they evaporate leaving just a rocky core. However NGTS-4b still has its atmosphere of gas.

When looking for new planets astronomers look for a dip in the light of a star—this the planet orbiting it and blocking the light. Usually only dips of 1% and more are picked up by ground-based searches, but the NGTS telescopes can pick up a dip of just 0.2%

Researchers believe the planet may have moved into the Neptunian Desert recently, in the last one million years, or it was very big and the atmosphere is still evaporating.

Dr. Richard West, from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick comments:

"This planet must be tough—it is right in the zone where we expected Neptune-sized planets could not survive. It is truly remarkable that we found a transiting planet via a star dimming by less than 0.2% - this has never been done before by telescopes on the ground, and it was great to find after working on this project for a year.

"We are now scouring out data to see if we can see any more in the Neptune Desert—perhaps the is greener than was once thought."

Explore further

'Monster' planet discovery challenges formation theory
More information: Richard G West et al, NGTS-4b: A sub-Neptune transiting in the desert, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stz1084
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by University of Warwick
Citation: The 'Forbidden' planet has been found in the 'Neptunian Desert' (2019, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-forbidden-planet-neptunian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
253 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

2 hours ago

Destroying asteroids shown to be very difficult

May 27, 2019

Difference between light field (i.e. plenoptic) cameras and image field spectroscopy with lenslet arrays

May 27, 2019

Dwarf Planet or Stellar Moon?

May 26, 2019

The Sun's excess gamma rays and strange dips

May 25, 2019

Playing with the Universe Sandbox Software

May 25, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Thorium Boy
2 hours ago
It's interesting, but a planet at 1000 deg. C. is a slag heap, not much more.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration