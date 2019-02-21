An exoplanet with an 11-hour orbit

February 22, 2019, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
An exoplanet with an 11-hour orbit
An artist's conception of TESS, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, launched last year to search for planets beyond the solar system. Astronomers announced that TESS had found an ultra-short period "hot Earth" exoplanet around a nearby star. Credit: MIT

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) was launched on April 18 of last year with the primary objective of discovering transiting planets smaller than Neptune around stars bright enough for spectroscopic investigations of their masses and atmospheres. Before TESS there were roughly 385 exoplanets known with masses smaller than Neptune, with orbital periods ranging from less than half-a-day to about two Earth-years.

CfA astronomers Dave Latham, Samuel Quinn, Dave Charbonneau, Jonathan Irwin, Kristo Ment, Jennifer Winters, Martin Paegert, Dimitar Sasselov, and Willie Torres and a large team of TESS collaborators report that TESS has found a "hot Earth" exoplanet, rocky in composition, only about fifty light-years away and orbiting its in a mere eleven hours. The planet has a radius of about 1.3 Earth-radii, enough to host an atmosphere, but its short orbital period means it lies very close to its star – only about seven stellar radii. The inferred surface temperature is about 800 kelvin, rather hot to be able to retain an atmosphere but possible.

The scientists note, however, that if the planet had formed in roughly this close-in location, its atmosphere would likely have been stripped away in the star's youth when it was more luminous and had more intense chromospheric activity. In any case, the planet's proximity to us offers the opportunity of characterizing any it might have using transit and occultation spectra of the source and the result, interesting in its own right, would also shed light on the planet's formation.

Explore further: The TESS Input Catalog

More information: Roland Vanderspek et al. TESS Discovery of an Ultra-short-period Planet around the Nearby M Dwarf LHS 3844, The Astrophysical Journal (2019). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aafb7a

Related Stories

The TESS Input Catalog

September 7, 2018

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launched on April 18, has as its core mission goal to discover small transiting exoplanets orbiting nearby bright stars, and to do so it will conduct a nearly all-sky photometric ...

MuSCAT2 to find Earth-like planets in the TESS era

December 18, 2018

A Japan-Spain team has developed a powerful 4-color simultaneous camera named MuSCAT2 for the 1.52-m Telescopio Carlos Sánchez at the Teide Observatory, Canaries, Spain. The instrument aims to find a large number of transiting ...

A stellar system with three super-Earths

March 2, 2018

Over 3500 extra-solar planets have been confirmed to date. Most of them were discovered using the transit method, and astronomers can combine the transit light curves with velocity wobble observations to determine the planet's ...

A new neptune-size exoplanet

December 16, 2018

The remarkable exoplanet discoveries made by the Kepler and K2 missions have enabled astronomers to begin to piece together the history of the Earth and to understand how and why it differs from its diverse exoplanetary cousins. ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.