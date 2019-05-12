May 12, 2019

UN chief says world 'not on track' with climate change

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) will also take visit Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu which are under threat from rising sea l
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) will also take visit Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu which are under threat from rising sea levels

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched a brief South Pacific tour in New Zealand Sunday, warning the world was "not on track" to limiting global temperature rises.

In a strong message for action on , Guterres said international political resolve was fading and it was the small island nations that were "really in the front line" and would suffer most.

His visit, ahead of the Climate Action Summit in September in New York will also take him to Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu which are under threat from rising sea levels.

"We are seeing everywhere a clear demonstration that we are not on track to achieve the objectives defined in the Paris agreement," Guterres said on the failure to limit rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial revolution levels.

"And the paradox is, that as things are getting worse on the ground, political moves seem to be fading," he added in the joint press conference in Auckland with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

However, he did excuse New Zealand from his accusation, describing Wellington's leadership as "extremely important" after it introduced legislation to become by 2050, although from its economically vital agricultural sector will not have to meet the commitment.

Ardern called change "the biggest challenge" facing the international community and said it would be "gross negligence" to avoid the issue.

During his three days in New Zealand, Guterres will also meet with Muslim leaders in Christchurch to show solidarity following the March 15 massacre in which 51 people were killed by a lone gunman who attacked two mosques during Friday prayers.

Explore further

New Zealand unveils plan to go carbon neutral by 2050

© 2019 AFP

Citation: UN chief says world 'not on track' with climate change (2019, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-chief-world-track-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coal vs Oil formation?

2 hours ago

Why does air rise in the water cycle?

8 hours ago

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

May 11, 2019

M 7.1 Quake Estrn PNG coming in NOW

May 06, 2019

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

May 04, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

May 01, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration