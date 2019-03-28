UN report: Extreme weather hit 62 million people in 2018

March 28, 2019 by Seth Borenstein
extreme weather
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The United Nations' weather agency says extreme weather last year hit 62 million people worldwide and forced 2 million people to relocate, as man-made climate change worsened.

The World Meteorological Organization's annual state of global climate report says Earth is nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than when the industrial age started. World leaders are trying to limit warming to 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius).

Emissions from burning fuels such as coal, gasoline and diesel for electricity and transportation are contributing to that in turn brings more intense storms, floods and droughts.

The past four years were the warmest on record, according the to the report.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders to convene in September with plans to reduce emissions.

