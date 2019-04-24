April 24, 2019

Young workers suffer longer from recessions

by University of Michigan

desk worker
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As the saying goes, last in, first out. It's particularly true for young workers in recessions when the impact on their earnings can last a lifetime.

Previous studies have found that the unemployment rate for in the 21-to-25-year-old range increases twice as fast when the economy goes into a recession as the rate does for prime-age workers, defined as ages 25-54.

"This is true in countries across the world. Young people are much more exposed to business cycle risk," said Indrajit Mitra, assistant professor of finance at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Mitra and co-author Yu Xu of the University of Hong Kong knew that individuals in the early stages of their careers have the fastest growth in wages, so any restriction can have a lasting impact. But it has been hard to explain the reason for such large differences in unemployment risk between young and prime-age workers.

Clues from the financial markets

So they looked at whether the behavior of the stock price of a firm could better explain the kind of individuals the firm employed. In particular, they asked if financial valuations provide an explanation for why the for young workers increases twice as fast as the corresponding rate for prime-age workers during recessions.

"Our model predicts the unemployment risk of young workers relative to prime-age
workers to be more sensitive to productivity shocks when equity market risk premium is
high, and in industries with more volatile stock prices," Mitra said.

It's sometimes perceived that younger workers are unemployed because they don't want to work, he said.

"We thought that seemed far-fetched. People get unemployed because firms are not hiring them," Mitra said. "We pushed this premise a step further to explain what is it that makes young workers more or less demanded by firms than prime-age workers."

When times are good, more companies are willing to take a chance on the unknown potential of a just starting out, he said. But it's harder for a firm to bank on the possibility that someone will become a superstar when times are lean.

How can labor market policies help?

Accounting for large persistent shocks to human capital from early-career unemployment can also inform us of the economic benefits of policy targeted to different demographic groups.

Financial markets are informative about unemployment risk across age groups, Mitra said.

"During deep recessions when there is intervention by policymakers—the Troubled Asset Purchase Program, or TARP, for example—what this research shows is there is a beneficial effect to doing that," he said. "With the intervention, asset values didn't fall as much so firms were able to hold on to younger workers."

What can young workers do?

Young workers who want to preserve as much of their earning potential as possible might need to take more risk early on. Mitra and Xu found that this is true across industries. In industries where risk is higher, the compensation is typically higher.

Knowing that they'll be twice as likely to lose any job during a recession, it may make the risk of a higher salary in exchange for risk more appealing, they said.

"In the field of economics, most of what we study has a goal to understanding the welfare of society," Mitra said. "How much an individual earns is an important determinant of that."

Provided by University of Michigan

Citation: Young workers suffer longer from recessions (2019, April 24) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-young-workers-longer-recessions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Paper: Young workers hit hardest by slow hiring during recessions
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

8 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

21 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

22 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)