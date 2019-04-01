April 1, 2019

Video: Building spaceships

by European Space Agency

spaceship
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

How do you build a spaceship? It's not easy – because space is hard. It's endless vacuum, hot and cold at the same time, streaked with radiation – and you have to fly at eight kilometres per second just to get there.

It takes clever engineering – and costly research and development – to operate in orbit. Space is risky, but past payoffs have been vast. ESA's track record lets us manage that risk, balancing it with chances for rich rewards.

Credit: European Space Agency

User comments

TheGhostofOtto1923
12 hours ago
Apparently its not that hard. Musk is building one out in the open. In a field. A very dusty, dirty field.

Weve apparently been had for decades.
