NOAA's GOES-S satellite in thermal vacuum testing

April 17, 2017
NOAA's GOES-S satellite in thermal vacuum testing
Credit: Lockheed Martin

In March, NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-S (GOES-S) satellite was lifted into a thermal vacuum chamber to test its ability to function in the cold void of space in its orbit 22,300 miles above the Earth.

The most complicated and challenging test is thermal vacuum where a satellite experiences four cycles of to in a giant vacuum chamber. To simulate the environment of , the chamber is cooled to below minus 100 degrees Celsius or minus 148 degrees Fahrenheit and air is pumped out.

The test simulates the temperature changes GOES-S will encounter in space, as well as worst case scenarios of whether the instruments can come back to life in case of a shut down that exposes them to even colder temperatures. In this photo from March 8, the GOES-S satellite was lowered into the giant vacuum chamber at Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Denver, Colorado. GOES-S will be in the thermal for 45 days. As of March 30, two of four thermal cycles were complete.

GOES-S is the second in the GOES-R series. The GOES-R program is a collaborative development and acquisition effort between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.

The GOES-R series of satellites will help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, fog, flash floods, and other severe weather. In addition, GOES-R will monitor hazards such as aerosols, dust storms, volcanic eruptions, and forest fires and will also be used for space weather, oceanography, climate monitoring, in-situ data collection, and for search and rescue.

Explore further: OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in thermal vacuum testing

More information: For more information about GOES-S, visit: www.goes-r.gov or www.nasa.gov/goes

Related Stories

Image: Cool scene for MetOp-C

September 15, 2016

A perfect satellite test set-up inside ESA's vast Large Space Simulator chamber – the only thing missing is a satellite.

GOES-R satellite begins environmental testing

May 21, 2015

The GOES-R satellite, slated to launch in 2016, is ready for environmental testing. Environmental testing simulates the harsh conditions of launch and the space environment once the satellite is in orbit. The GOES-R satellite ...

Image: Sentinel-2B entering LSS

June 23, 2016

ESA's Sentinel-2B Earth-observing satellite being lowered into Europe's largest vacuum chamber, at the start of a test campaign to ensure it is ready to serve in space.

Image: Journey to space in a vacuum chamber

May 20, 2015

When you need to test hardware designed to operate in the vast reaches of space, you start in a vacuum chamber.  NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland has many of them, but Vacuum Chamber 5 (VF-5) is special.  Supporting ...

Recommended for you

Hydrogen halo lifts the veil of our galactic home

April 18, 2017

Sometimes it takes a lot of trees to see the forest. In the case of the latest discovery made by astronomers at the University of Arizona, exactly 732,225. Except that in this case, the "forest" is a veil of diffuse hydrogen ...

Landslides on Ceres reflect hidden ice

April 18, 2017

Massive landslides, similar to those found on Earth, are occurring on the asteroid Ceres. That's according to a new study led by the Georgia Institute of Technology, adding to the growing evidence that Ceres retains a significant ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.