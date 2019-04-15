April 15, 2019

Video: The making of the largest 3-D map of the universe

by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

dark energy
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

DESI, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, will mobilize 5,000 swiveling robots – each one pointing a thin strand of fiber-optic cable – to gather the light from about 35 million galaxies.

The little robots are designed to fix on a series of preselected sky objects that are as distant as 12 billion light-years away. By studying how these galaxies are drifting away from us, DESI will provide precise measurements of the accelerating rate at which the universe is expanding.

This is caused by an invisible force known as , which is one of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics and accounts for an estimated 68 percent of all mass and energy in the universe.

In this video, DESI project participants share their insight and excitement about the project and its potential for new and unexpected discoveries.

Provided by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
