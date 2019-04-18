April 18, 2019

New variety of zebra chip disease threatens potato production in southwestern Oregon

by American Phytopathological Society

New variety of zebra chip disease threatens potato production in southwestern Oregon
Fresh-cut symptomatic potato tuber received from APHIS showing classic zebra chip symptoms of darkened medullary rays and stripes in and near the vascular system. Credit: K. D. Swisher Grimm and S. F. Garczynski

Named after the dark stripes that form inside potatoes after they are cut and fried, zebra chip disease is a potentially devastating affliction that can result in yield losses up to 100% for farmers.

The disease, caused by the bacterium 'Candidatus Liberibacter solanacearum,' has been economically damaging commercial crops, including potato, tomato, and pepper, in the central and western United States, Mexico, Central America, and New Zealand since the early 2000s.

In a three-year period in the mid-2000s, chemical management of the disease in Texas cost an estimated $25.86 million. The Pacific Northwest spends an estimated $11 million a year on chemical management.

"The economic impact of zebra chip disease on the U.S. potato industry cannot be taken lightly," write K. D. Swisher Grimm and S. F. Garczynski, authors of "Identification of a New Haplotype of 'Candidatus Liberibacter solanacearum' in Solanum tuberosum," an article in Plant Disease.

Swisher Grimm and Garczynski received potato tubers from the Klamath Basin in Oregon that were suspected of being infected with the casual bacteria of zebra chip disease. When they analyzed the tubers, they confirmed the presence of the pathogen but did not identify the sample as one of the six known varieties (haplotypes).

Prior to this discovery, "only haplotypes A and B were known to cause zebra chip symptoms in potato," explains Swisher. This research identified a new haplotype, designated haplotype F, as the third haplotype of the bacterium that infects potatoes in the United States.

There is more to learn about haplotype F—research must be done to determine host range and identify the insect that transmits this pathogen. As this is the first time zebra chip disease has been identified in the Klamath Basin, it is important to identify the dynamics and geographic overlaps of haplotypes A, B, and F. In-depth surveys are necessary to determine the potential impact of the novel haplotype on the industry of Southwestern Oregon.

Explore further

Bacterium Identified as Potato Disease Culprit
More information: K. D. Swisher Grimm et al, Identification of a New Haplotype of 'Candidatus Liberibacter solanacearum' in Solanum tuberosum, Plant Disease (2018). DOI: 10.1094/PDIS-06-18-0937-RE
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: New variety of zebra chip disease threatens potato production in southwestern Oregon (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-variety-zebra-chip-disease-threatens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

1 hour ago

Facts and latest research about stress when it comes to jobs/work

6 hours ago

The at-home DNA test craze is putting us all at risk

6 hours ago

New Mini-MRI in the Works

Apr 17, 2019

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

Apr 16, 2019

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

Apr 16, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration