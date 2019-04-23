April 23, 2019

Twitter triples profits, global user base rises

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the latest quarterly results show a positive impact from efforts to root out abusive content and fa
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the latest quarterly results show a positive impact from efforts to root out abusive content and fake accounts

Twitter said Tuesday its profits tripled in the past quarter even as it ramped up efforts to root out abuse and misconduct on its short messaging platform.

Profits in the hit $191 million, compared with $61 million a year earlier, while revenues increased 18 percent to $787 million.

Twitter's global user base appeared to show modest growth even as the company transitions to a different way of measuring it.

The longstanding metric of monthly active users was 330 million in the January-March period, an increase of nine million from the past quarter but down slightly from a year ago.

But Twitter no longer will use that measure, switching instead to "monetizable" daily active users—134 million in the past quarter, up from 120 million last year.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said Twitter is benefiting from its moves to root out abusive and inauthentic content that had hurt Twitter's reputation.

"We are taking a more proactive approach to reducing abuse and its effects on Twitter," said Dorsey.

"We are reducing the burden on victims and, where possible, taking action before is reported."

He added that Twitter aims to become "more conversational" and has launched a prototype for a new app called "twttr," with the goal of "making conversation on Twitter feel faster, more fluid and more fun."

Explore further

Twitter hammered as user losses overshadow improving finances

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Twitter triples profits, global user base rises (2019, April 23) retrieved 23 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-twitter-triples-profits-global-user.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What's happening to Boeing's production?

14 hours ago

Relationship between speed and flow

18 hours ago

How is mass flow rate a force?

Apr 20, 2019

Running multiple studies in COMSOL

Apr 17, 2019

Comsol - spiral inductor

Apr 17, 2019

What Do Smart Phones (Partially) Replace?

Apr 16, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration