New restrictions to protect rare whale expected from group
by The Associated Press
A group organized by the federal government is expected to release recommendations about how to better protect a vanishing species of whale in the Atlantic Ocean.
The North Atlantic right whale population counts only about 411 individuals, and its numbers have fallen by dozens in this decade. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team to help reduce the injuries and deaths the whales suffer due to entanglement in fishing gear.
The group's recommendations are expected on Friday . Lobster fishing groups are closely monitoring the team's discussions because new rules could mean new restrictions on the lucrative East Coast lobster fishery.
The group has said it wants to reduce right whale mortalities that are caused by fisheries by more than 60%.
Citation:
New restrictions to protect rare whale expected from group (2019, April 26)
retrieved 26 April 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-restrictions-rare-whale-group.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
