April 26, 2019

New restrictions to protect rare whale expected from group

by The Associated Press

In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale breaches the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. A group organized by the federal government is expected to release recommendations about how to better protect a vanishing species of whale in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team to help reduce the injuries and deaths the North Atlantic right whales suffer due to entanglement in fishing gear. The group's recommendations are expected on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

A group organized by the federal government is expected to release recommendations about how to better protect a vanishing species of whale in the Atlantic Ocean.

The North Atlantic right whale population counts only about 411 individuals, and its numbers have fallen by dozens in this decade. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration created the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team to help reduce the injuries and deaths the whales suffer due to entanglement in .

The group's recommendations are expected on Friday . Lobster fishing groups are closely monitoring the team's discussions because new rules could mean new restrictions on the lucrative East Coast lobster fishery.

The group has said it wants to reduce right whale mortalities that are caused by fisheries by more than 60%.

