April 25, 2019

The natural comeback of tropical rainforests in the savanna region

by Ghent University

The natural comeback of tropical rainforests in the savanna region
The border between savannah and tropical rainforest. Photo Victor Deklerck . Credit: © RMCA

Artificial savanna naturally turns into tropical rainforest when annual burning regimes are discontinued. This is the conclusion of a natural experiment carried out by researchers from the RMCA, UGent, the WWF and INERA in the Manzonzi Savanna in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Together with the rainforest, it not only restores carbon storage capacity but also improves biodiversity. A model example for natural reforestation programmes in the region.

Loss of rainforest and carbon storage

Urbanisation, logging and the demand for farming lead to large-scale deforestation in Africa. Artificial savannas are created for cattle breeding and crop cultivation. The regular burning of vegetation in order to make the land workable, or to attract animals to fresh grass is common practice.

The less there is, the smaller the carbon storage capacity. Tropical rainforests contain half the world's vegetable carbon. They play an essential role in the regulation of the climate by storing excess CO2 from the atmosphere.

Natural recovery

A natural experiment in the Manzonzi Savanna near the Mayombe Forest in the extreme west of Congo has revealed that fire exclusion results in a natural recovery of tropical rainforest.

In order to study the transition from to rainforest after the discontinuation of burning regimes, researchers investigated which tree varieties occurred in a 37.2 hectare study region. Over a period of four years the number of different tree species rose by 9 stems per hectare per year, whereas savanna species disappear at a rate of 16 stems per hectare per year, and that without any human interference.

150-year recovery time

The switch to a greater number of tree species increases carbon storage capacity. But nine years after burning was discontinued, this amounted to less than 5% of the average amount that an adult rainforest in the region can store. Ph.D. student Victor Deklerck (UGent/RMCA) calculated that "it will take at least 150 years before as much carbon is stored as in a fully-fledged in Central Africa."

Commitment to carbon and biodiversity

Reforestation initiatives are an important strategy in combatting climate change. According to Deklerck, "our research provides evidence of the success of REDD+ programmes' (Recovering Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation). In addition, it demonstrates that by focusing on natural recovery, storage can go hand in hand with the preservation of biodiversity – as opposed to artificial and often homogenous plantations that put biodiversity under pressure. Nature is doing its job extremely well."

Explore further

The vicious cycle of rainforest destruction
More information: V. Deklerck et al. Rate of forest recovery after fire exclusion on anthropogenic savannas in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Biological Conservation (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.biocon.2019.02.027
Journal information: Biological Conservation

Provided by Ghent University
Citation: The natural comeback of tropical rainforests in the savanna region (2019, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-natural-comeback-tropical-rainforests-savanna.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Marsquake Identification

11 hours ago

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

Apr 23, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Apr 21, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption

Apr 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration