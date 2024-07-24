Biological Conservation is an international leading journal in the discipline of conservation biology. The journal publishes articles spanning a diverse range of fields that contribute to the biological, sociological, and economic dimensions of conservation and natural resource management. The primary aim of Biological Conservation is the publication of high-quality papers that advance the science and practice of conservation, or which demonstrate the application of conservation principles for natural resource management and policy. Therefore it will be of interest to a broad international readership.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/biological-conservation/
Impact factor
4.115 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Biological Conservation

Seabirds are threatened by trawl fisheries, study finds

Seabirds are among the most threatened creatures globally, often due to incidental mortality (bycatch) in fisheries. Several hundreds of thousands of seabirds are thought to be killed worldwide each year by two of the three ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 24, 2024

0

16

Improving statistical methods to protect wildlife populations

In human populations, it is relatively easy to calculate demographic trends and make projections for the future if data on basic processes such as births and immigration is known. The data, given by individuals, can also ...

Ecology

May 21, 2024

0

11

Counting butterflies reduces anxiety, study shows

New research by leading wildlife charity, Butterfly Conservation, in collaboration with the University of Derby, reveals that counting butterflies reduces anxiety by almost 10%.

Ecology

Mar 4, 2024

0

8

page 1 from 34