Biological Conservation is an international leading journal in the discipline of conservation biology. The journal publishes articles spanning a diverse range of fields that contribute to the biological, sociological, and economic dimensions of conservation and natural resource management. The primary aim of Biological Conservation is the publication of high-quality papers that advance the science and practice of conservation, or which demonstrate the application of conservation principles for natural resource management and policy. Therefore it will be of interest to a broad international readership.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/biological-conservation/ Impact factor 4.115 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA