April 16, 2019

Malaysia arrests Vietnam poachers, seizes tiger, bear parts

Tigers are considered critically endangered in Malaysia
Tigers are considered critically endangered in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have arrested two suspected poachers from Vietnam and seized body parts from tigers and bears, a minister said Tuesday, as the country clamps down on rampant wildlife trafficking.

The Southeast Asian nation is home to swathes of jungle and a kaleidoscope of rare creatures from elephants to orangutans and tigers, but they are frequently targeted by poachers.

Two Vietnamese men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested Monday by a wildlife enforcement team in a in eastern Terengganu state, said Xavier Jayakumar, water, land and natural resources minister.

The men were in possession of claws and teeth from the Malayan tiger, he said. The species once roamed the jungles of Malaysia in the thousands but is now critically endangered, with just a small number believed left in the wild.

They also had teeth and claws from bears, teeth from wild boars, as well as hunting equipment including machetes, axes and wire for setting traps, the minister said.

"The two suspects have been arrested and will be remanded for three days to assist in the investigation," he said.

Tiger pelts are prized collectors' items and fetch a high price on the , while many animals' are used in in parts of Asia, including Vietnam and China.

Explore further

Elephant poachers arrested in Malaysia

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Malaysia arrests Vietnam poachers, seizes tiger, bear parts (2019, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-malaysia-vietnam-poachers-seizes-tiger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

4 hours ago

Facts and latest research about stress when it comes to jobs/work

5 hours ago

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

Apr 15, 2019

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

Apr 15, 2019

Why does this ant react like this?

Apr 14, 2019

David Goodsell, Biological Illustrator

Apr 14, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration