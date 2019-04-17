April 17, 2019

Image: Mirror array for LSS

by European Space Agency

Image: Mirror array for LSS
Credit: ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The giant 121-segment mirror array used to reflect simulated sunlight into the largest vacuum chamber in Europe seen being hoisted into position within ESA's technical heart back in 1986.

This array remains an integral element of ESA's Large Space Simulator at the ESTEC Test Centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. It is used to subject entire satellites to space-like conditions ahead of launch. At 15 m high and 10 m in diameter, the chamber is cavernous enough to accommodate an upended double decker bus.

Satellites are lowered down through a topside hatch. Once the top and side hatches are sealed, high-performance pumps create a vacuum a billion times lower than standard sea level atmosphere, held for weeks at a time during test runs.

This mirror is made of 121 separate hexagonal segments. Its task is to reflect a 6-m diameter beam of simulated sunlight into the chamber, at the same time as the walls are pumped full of –190°C liquid nitrogen, together recreating the extreme thermal conditions prevailing in orbit.

By re-orienting the individual segments a much tighter beam can be focused, helping to simulate higher intensity , such as the 10 solar constants experienced in the vicinity of Sun-scorched Mercury, for testing the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission.

The LSS has tested dozens of space missions over the years, including many of ESA's largest: as well as BepiColombo, the 8-tonne Envisat and the 20-tonne Automated Transfer Vehicle.

Explore further

Image: Europe's largest vacuum chamber, the Large Space Simulator
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Mirror array for LSS (2019, April 17) retrieved 17 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-image-mirror-array-lss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where has all the methane gone?

4 hours ago

M87 - New Images Reveal Internal Structure

5 hours ago

The Local Group

9 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

10 hours ago

Gravitationally bound galaxies

Apr 15, 2019

Does a solar eclipse gamma of 0 mean eclipse goes through 90° altitude?

Apr 15, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration