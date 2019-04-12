April 12, 2019

Electric vehicle adoption improves air quality and climate outlook

by Julianne Beck, Amanda Morris, Northwestern University

Electric vehicle adoption improves air quality and climate outlook
An owner of an electric vehicle charges the car's battery. Credit: Karlis Dambrans

If you have ever wondered how much electric vehicle (EV) adoption actually matters for the environment, a new study provides evidence that making this switch would improve overall air quality and lower carbon emissions.

The Northwestern University study quantified the differences in air pollution generated from battery-powered electric vehicles versus . The researchers found that even when their electricity is generated from combustion sources, electric vehicles have a net on air quality and climate change.

"In contrast to many of the scary climate change impact stories we read in the news, this work is about solutions," said Northwestern's Daniel Horton, senior author of the study. "We know that is happening, so what can we do about it? One technologically available solution is to electrify our transportation system. We find that EV adoptions reduces net carbon emissions and has the added benefit of reducing air pollutants, thereby improving ."

The research published Friday, April 5 in the journal Atmospheric Environment. Horton is an assistant professor of Earth and planetary sciences in Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Jordan Schnell, a postdoctoral research fellow with the Ubben Program for Climate and Carbon Science in the Institute for Sustainability and Energy at Northwestern, was the paper's first author.

To quantify the differences between the two types of vehicles, the researchers used an emissions remapping algorithm and air quality model simulations. They used these methods to closely examine two pollutants related to automobiles and power emissions: ozone and particulate matter. Both are main components of smog and can trigger a variety of health problems, such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

To fully account for the complexity of changes to air pollution chemistry, the researchers took multiple variables into consideration:

  • Potential adoption rates
  • Generation of electric vehicle power supply, including our current combustion-dominant mix, combustion-only sources and enhanced emission-free renewables
  • Geographical locations
  • Seasons and times of day

Ozone levels decreased across the board in simulations of warmer weather months. In the wintertime, however, ozone levels increase slightly but are already much lower compared to summer due to a chemical reaction that occurs differently during times of lesser winter sunlight.

"Across scenarios, we found the more cars that transitioned to , the better for summertime ozone levels," Schnell said. "No matter how the power is generated, the more combustion cars you take off the road, the better the ozone quality."

Particulate matter, which is also called "haze," decreased in the wintertime but showed greater variation based on location and how the power was generated. Locations with more coal-fired power in their energy mix, for example, experienced an increase in haze during the summer. Locations with clean energy sources, however, saw drastic reductions in human-caused haze.

"We found that in the Midwest, the increased power demands of EV charging in our current energy mix could cause slight increases in summer particulate matter due to the reliance on coal-fired power generation," Schnell said. "However, if we transition more of the Midwest's power generation to renewables, particulate matter pollution is substantially reduced. In the Pacific Northwester or Northeast, where there is already more clean power available, EV adoption—even with the current energy mix—will decrease pollution."

Explore further

China's war on particulate air pollution is causing more severe ozone pollution
More information: Jordan L. Schnell et al, Air quality impacts from the electrification of light-duty passenger vehicles in the United States, Atmospheric Environment (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2019.04.003
Journal information: Atmospheric Environment

Provided by Northwestern University
Citation: Electric vehicle adoption improves air quality and climate outlook (2019, April 12) retrieved 12 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-electric-vehicle-air-quality-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

OrionConstellati
1 hour ago
Absolutely not correct. To charge EV you need electricity, and most electricity is produced in coal powered electric stations. Thus, as more electrical vehicles will enter the market, as more coal you have to burn to provide electricity for charge of EV. So. less pollution from car exhaust and more pollution from coal-fired power plants. Situation only will change if renewable energy sources will be used, such as solar, wind and fusion...
0
Report Block
granville583762
42 minutes ago
Till a clean sustainable energy supply comes along
we
are moving the smoke and fumes downwind
Just hope we are not downwind from the next town's coal fired generators
0
Report Block
philstacy9
33 minutes ago
The climate outlook is for cooling.

https://www.nasa....ere.html
0
Report Block
antigoracle
33 minutes ago
Doubt they accounted for the loss in generation and distribution of the electricity.
http://insideener...ur-plug/
0
Report Block
MR166
27 minutes ago
"Doubt they accounted for the loss in generation and distribution of the electricity."

Well that is the beauty of being a green progressive you never have to account for any of your overestimations.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration