As Disney+ enters the streaming landscape, here's a guide for where to find your favorite movies and shows

With Disney+ slated to launch in November, the streaming landscape is set to become more comprehensive and complex.

At $6.99/month —relatively inexpensive by streaming standards —the flashy service should give fellow heavy hitters like Netflix, Hulu (in which Disney also has stakes) and Amazon Prime a run for their money.

With such a concentrated and ever-evolving streaming landscape, it can be difficult to know which platform will be hosting your favorite shows and films. Here's a guide to help clear things up.

- Disney+ - $6.99/month, available in the U.S. as of Nov. 12

Disney+ (or Disney Plus) is being touted as "a treasure trove of long-lasting, valuable content" for fans of the world's most beloved talking mouse and the seemingly infinite (and beyond) characters and canons his legacy has since ushered in. We're talking classic Disney, new age Disney, Pixar, Marvel, "Star Wars" and following last month's acquisition that overtook a good chunk of Fox's properties, much, much more.

In a heavily anticipated presentation, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger teased some of the incoming roster of content, much of it bearing a striking resemblance to the methods of Netflix's own madness.

Year one will fire in several directions: 10 original movies, 25 original series, every episode of "The Simpsons" (all 30 seasons of it), the majority of the "Star Wars" flicks, every Pixar film to date, and classic Fox films like "Titanic" and TV like "Malcolm in the Middle."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Disney Plus will be the exclusive home to a massive slate of content, both films and television alike.

Available films will include those originally released in theaters like "Captain Marvel" (available day one) and "Avengers: Endgame," along with "The Lion King," and "Toy Story 4.? Original films that will be housed include "Stargirl," a live-action adaptation of "Lady and the Tramp," and an animated Phineas and Ferb film.

Original series will also get plenty of play, including "Avengers" spinoffs with familiar Marvel Comics Universe faces (an untitled Hawkeye-led show, "WandaVision," "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," "Loki"); "Star Wars" spinoffs such as "The Mandalorian," which cost about as much to make as an early season of "Game of Thrones," and a "Rogue One" prequel led by Diego Luna's character in the film; "Monsters at Work," starring the original voices behind "Monsters, Inc."; and National Geographic projects ("The World According to Jeff Goldblum" and "Magic of the Animal Kingdom"). Disney Channel original series like "Hannah Montana" will also join the party, though there's been no word yet on Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOM).

All told, the library will span over 500 films and 7,500 television episodes.

- Netflix—starting at $8 (soon to be $9)/month

Netflix aimed for about 700 original series in 2018. The overwhelming number encompassed 80-some-odd shows from outside the U.S., as well as long-running U.S.-made favorites like "Stranger Things," "Grace and Frankie," and "Orange is the New Black." Netflix's 2018 goals also included 80 original flicks, including "Roma"  winner of three Oscars  and the much-talked about "Bird Box."

Netflix currently offers Marvel hits ("Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther," and "Thor: Ragnarok"), relics of Disney's Golden Age ("Pocahontas," "Mulan," and "Hercules") and "Star Wars" flicks ("The Last Jedi" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story"), but the majority of Disney-owned content will leave Netflix by year's end. Netflix's Marvel collaborations like the Marvel Defenders shows, meanwhile, fall into a bit of a gray area.

With three of the five series canceled in 2018, the remaining two got the chop earlier this year, though "Jessica Jones" will see its third and final season on Netflix later this year. It's been said Disney Plus could someday resurrect the shows, but it's up in the air, and reportedly unlikely. For now at least, it looks like these series will remain on Netflix.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"Stranger Things"

"The Crown"

"Making a Murderer"

"Roma"

"The Office" (U.S. and U.K.)

"Friends"

"The Twilight Zone"

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Spotlight—Hulu—starting at $5.99/month

Best known for its television offerings, most of which are not original content but are largely exclusively distributed to the service, Hulu has ventured into creative territory in recent years, with some rewarding results.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Seinfeld"

"The Act"

"Alfred Hitchock Presents"

"The Dark Knight"

"Shrek"

"Space Jam"

"I Love Lucy"

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show—Amazon Prime Video - $8.99/month

Prime has nowhere near the slate that Netflix does, a bit at odds with its home site of Amazon's reputation for selling everything under the sun, but sometimes less is more. And Prime's work has already garnered plenty of critical acclaim, not least from the Emmy and Academy Awards.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Hanna"

"Homecoming"

"Cold War"

"Hereditary"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

"Top Gun"

"Downton Abbey"

"Suits—HBO NOW/HBO GO - $14.99/month w/out TV package; varies with TV package/digital subscription (Amazon, Hulu, etc.)

HBO has long been lauded by critics and fans for its original programming and films, both documentary and otherwise. Several of HBO's widely-regarded classics are available, at least partially, on Prime, though it's only through the actual network and its streaming services that you'll find the full slate. As the non-original films are only available for a limited time, these highlights will only include HBO original programming.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"Game of Thrones"

"Veep"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Sex and the City"

"The Sopranos"

"Leaving Neverland"

"The Case Against Adnan Syed"

"Big Little Lies"

"The Leftovers"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver—CBS All Access—starts at $5.99/month

New kid on the block CBS All Access is small but mighty, offering few but celebrated programs.

HIGHLIGHTS:

"The Good Fight"

"Star Trek: Discovery"

"The Twilight Zone" (2019)

"Survivor"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Big Bang Theory—Apple TV Plus—cost and launch date TBD

Also projected for a fall 2019 launch date is Apple's own answer to Netflix, et al. Boasting plenty of big names, Apple's been relatively tight-lipped when it comes to specifics such as the release date and the subscription cost. What we do know though are some of the faces (including Damien Chazelle and Chris Evans) set to work on and/or appear in the service's original programming, here are the most notable.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Untitled morning show series (Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston)

"Amazing Stories" reboot—executive produced by Steven Spielberg

"Are You Sleeping?" (Octavia Spencer)

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Thriller (Rupert Grint)

"Little America" (written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon)

"Dickinson" (Hailee Steinfeld)

OTHER OPTIONS

Non-subscription-based but similarly-minded services are also part of the vast streaming landscape. Sony Crackle offers shows like "All in the Family," "Bewitched," and "Charlie's Angels," alongside movies like "Bugsy," "Closer," and "Foxcatcher." Relatively limited, the CW App offers original series "Riverdale," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Tubi, available as a Google Chrome extension, currently boasts "True Grit" (2010), "Memento," "Super Size Me," and shows like "3rd Rock from the Sun" and "Peep Show."

