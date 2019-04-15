April 15, 2019

Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world

Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world
In this April 7, 2016, photo, researchers lift a female Yangtze giant softshell turtle out of the water at a zoo in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province. The only known female member of one of the world's rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China, officials said Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Chinatopix via AP)

The only known female member of one of the world's rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China, officials said Sunday.

The animal was one of four Yangtze giant softshell turtles known to be remaining in the world. The Suzhou zoo, where the female turtle lived, also houses a male Yangtze giant softshell turtle. The other two live in Vietnam, but their genders are unknown.

The turtle died Saturday afternoon, the Suzhou city government said in a statement, citing the zoo. It said experts have already used technology to collect the turtle's ovarian tissue for .

The state-run People's Daily reported that the turtle was over 90 years old and had undergone a fifth attempt at artificial insemination shortly before she died.

A found the turtle to be in good health prior to the procedure, the People's Daily said, and the appeared to go smoothly. But the turtle died the following day.

Yangtze giant softshell turtles originated in China, making their homes in the Yangtze River and Taihu Lake, according to the People's Daily. The species is often referred to as the most endangered turtle in the world.

Suzhou authorities said Chinese and foreign experts are investigating the cause of the turtle's death.

Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world
In this May 6, 2015, photo, researchers attempt artificial insemination on a female Yangtze giant softshell turtle at a zoo in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province. The only known female member of one of the world's rarest turtle species has died at a zoo in southern China, officials said Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Chinatopix via AP)

Explore further

Eternal shell: Sacred turtle embalmed in Hanoi

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-death-rare-turtle-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does this ant react like this?

8 hours ago

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

11 hours ago

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

13 hours ago

David Goodsell, Biological Illustrator

Apr 14, 2019

What sort of culling of visual information does the brain do?

Apr 14, 2019

Is human vision performed concurrently or step-by-step

Apr 13, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration