Nest of endangered giant softshell turtle found in Cambodia

December 19, 2017 by Sopheng Cheang
Nest of endangered giant softshell turtle found in Cambodia
In this undated photo released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), an endangered Asian giant softshell turtle is seen near a nest of eggs on a sandbar in the Mekong river between Kratie and Stung Treng, northeastern Cambodia. Conservationists have found a nest of the endangered Asian turtle eggs in northeastern Cambodia, while 115 new species of various other animal and plant life were also discovered in the greater Mekong region. (Wildlife Conservation Society via AP)

Conservationists have found a nest of the endangered Asian giant softshell turtle on a Mekong River sandbar in northeastern Cambodia, while 115 new species of various other animal and plant life have been discovered in the greater Mekong region.

The New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society said Tuesday that a of Asian giant softshell turtles was found on the Mekong between Kratie and Stung Treng provinces by conservationists from Cambodia's fisheries administration, the WCS and local communities. It said it was the first spotting of such a nest so far this season.

It said the area is the only remaining location in Cambodia where the huge turtles still breed.

The Asian giant softshell turtle has been listed as globally endangered. It was thought to be extinct in the Cambodian portion of the Mekong River until conservationists rediscovered the in 2007 along a 48-kilometer (30-mile) stretch of the river between Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.

The WCS said that since 2007, some 378 nests have been protected and 8,528 hatchlings released.

Meanwhile, the WWF issued a statement Tuesday saying that some 115 in the Greater Mekong region had been discovered by scientists.

It said that scientists from around the world conducted research in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, and discovered 11 species of amphibians, two fish, 11 reptiles, 88 plants and three mammals.

The discoveries include a beautifully colored frog found in the limestone karst mountains of Vietnam, according to the statement.

Explore further: Rare crocodile eggs hatched at Cambodian conservation center

Related Stories

New endangered giant ibis found in Cambodia

August 20, 2013

Jubilant conservationists expressed hope Tuesday for the survival of the critically-endangered giant ibis after a nest of the bird species was discovered in a previously unknown habitat in northeastern Cambodia.

Rainbow snake, tiny frog among new Mekong species

December 19, 2016

A rainbow-headed snake, a tiny frog and a lizard with dragon-like horns are among more than 150 new species confirmed by scientists last year in the ecologically diverse but threatened Mekong region, researchers said on Monday.

Recommended for you

Bees use invisible heat patterns to choose flowers

December 19, 2017

A new study, led by scientists from the University of Bristol, has found that a wide range of flowers produce not just signals that we can see and smell, but also ones that are invisible such as heat.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.