Hatchlings raise hope for Cambodia's endangered 'Royal Turtle'

May 10, 2017
The freshwater turtle, also known as the southern river terrapin, was thought to be extinct in Cambodia until 2000
The freshwater turtle, also known as the southern river terrapin, was thought to be extinct in Cambodia until 2000

The birth of nine Cambodian royal turtle hatchlings has sparked hope for the future of a species on the brink of extinction, conservationists said Wednesday.

The baby hatched this week, three months after a villager discovered a 14-egg in sand along a river in southwestern Koh Kong Province—the only place where the reptile is still found in Cambodia.

The , also known as the southern river terrapin, was thought to be extinct in Cambodia until 2000, when a small population was re-discovered in the Sre Ambel river.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WSC) and Cambodian government have been desperately trying to protect the species ever since with a program that hires former egg collectors to search for and protect nests, instead of harvesting the eggs.

"I am proud of the result, especially to be part of conserving Cambodia's royal turtles from extinction," villager Long Sman, who helped guard the nest of the latest hatchlings, was quoted as saying by the WSC.

The turtle species acquired its name because only Cambodia's royal family was historically allowed to consume its eggs.

The nine new hatchlings will join around 200 others in a nearby conservation centre "for feeding, raising and possibly breeding in the future," the WSC said in a statement.

Royal turtle hatchlings in a nest at the Kaong River in Cambodia's Koh Kong province
Royal turtle hatchlings in a nest at the Kaong River in Cambodia's Koh Kong province

The group warned that sand dredging, illegal logging and fishing remain critical threats to the small number of royal turtles in the wild.

Only one nest was found this year compared to two nests found in 2016 and three nests in 2015, said WSC's technical advisor Som Sitha.

"This is a big concern for royal turtle conservation," he added.

Deforestation and poaching have devastated many in Cambodia, one of Asia's poorest and most corrupt nations.

Conservationists sit next to a container holding nine Cambodian royal turtle hatchlings at the Kaong River in Koh Kong province,
Conservationists sit next to a container holding nine Cambodian royal turtle hatchlings at the Kaong River in Koh Kong province, on May 9, 2017

Last year tigers were declared "functionally extinct" in the country, with the last big cat seen on a camera trap in 2007.

In its haste to develop, the government has been criticised for allowing firms to clear hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest land—including in protected zones—for everything from rubber and sugar cane plantations to hydropower dams.

Explore further: Cambodian Royal Turtle nearly extinct—less than 10 in wild

Related Stories

One of world's rarest turtles heading back to the wild

July 15, 2015

WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) and the Royal Government of Cambodia's Fisheries Administration announced today that 21 captive-raised southern river terrapins have been released back into their native habitat in southwest ...

Rare, once-royal turtle to be tracked in Cambodia

January 21, 2012

(AP) -- One of the world's most endangered turtles has been released into a Cambodian river with a satellite transmitter attached to its shell to track how it will navigate through commercial fishing grounds and other man-made ...

Recommended for you

New light sensing molecule discovered in the fruit fly brain

May 10, 2017

Six biological pigments called rhodopsins play well-established roles in light-sensing in the fruit fly eye. Three of them also have light-independent roles in temperature sensation. New research shows that a seventh rhodopsin, ...

Cells calculate ratios to control gene expression

May 10, 2017

In multicellular animals, cells communicate by emitting and receiving proteins, a process called signaling. One of the most common signaling pathways is the transforming growth factor b (Tgf-b) pathway, which functions in ...

How fruit fly brains control what they choose to eat

May 10, 2017

Using fruit flies, Johns Hopkins researchers say they have identified a specific and very small set of brain cells—dubbed dopamine wedge neurons—responsible for driving the insects' food preferences toward what they need, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.