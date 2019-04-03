April 3, 2019

Bill introduced to help publishers bargain with tech giants

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible as cherry blossom trees bloom on the West Lawn, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Washington. Peak bloom is expected April 1, according to the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

News publishers would gain greater power to negotiate terms with Facebook and Google under terms of a bill filed Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

The proposal aims to give newspaper and digital publishers who have been struggling financially the right to bargain collectively with the tech giants. The says has plummeted by $31 billion since 2006, due primarily to the disappearance of advertising.

Publishers are more optimistic about the , which has failed in the past, because it now has bipartisan support.

The bill is being sponsored by Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat, and Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, a Republican who is ranking member of the Judiciary Committee.

