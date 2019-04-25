April 25, 2019

How to destroy an asteroid without nuking each other first

by University of Reading

asteroid
An artist's impression of an asteroid breaking up. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In the event of an asteroid heading to Earth and likely to cause catastrophic damage, an Armageddon-style nuclear explosion may well be our best line of defence. But would doing so lead the way to potential space-based nuclear apocalypse instead?

Professor James A. Green from the University of Reading has explored the legal issues surrounding the 'nuclear option' in a new article published in the Hastings International and Comparative Law Review. The paper looks the of seeing a Ronald Reagan-esque Star Wars scenario in , if 'asteroids' become a justification for ignoring laws that prohibit using in space.

James A. Green, Professor of Public International Law at the University of Reading said:

"I was somewhat surprised when I began looking into the hypothetical situation in Michael Bay's Armageddon. In particular, not only are there serious scientific discussions about the merits or not of a nuclear approach to asteroids, but legal restrictions that currently would mean that the heroic actions of a group of ragtag oil drillers likely would be in breach of a number of international treaties.

"The current state of the law leaves us in a 'damned if you do, damned if you don't' scenario. The prohibitions in place protect us from space nukes but put us at risk of extinction if that killer asteroid ever appears. If we don't relax the law a little, then countries may just ignore the law to shoot down an asteroid, which would challenge the whole legal regime; relax the law too much, though, and we risk undoing all the efforts made to stop a nuclear space age."

While the risk of a Near Earth Object (NEO) hitting our planet is very small and most small NEOs are likely to disintegrate as they enter the atmosphere, NASA's NEO observation platform discovers around 40 objects each week, and currently lists around 1900 asteroids that could be 'potentially hazardous' to our planet.

Following a 2013 asteroid impact in Chelyabinsk in Russia, the UN develop an initiative to combat an apocalyptic asteroid strike. Prior to 2013, most of the activity has been focused on identification of asteroids rather than ways to tackle a potential asteroid impact, although recent efforts by the European Space Agency have looked at the feasibility of technology to deflect asteroids on a with the Earth.

While US President John F. Kennedy and co may well never have dreamt of a scenario in 1963 where a nuclear weapon would need to be used against a NEO, Professor Green sets out how the passing of the Limited Test Ban Treaty among other provisions restricts the exploding of nuclear bombs in space.

The paper goes onto look at arguments for and against a NEO scenario being so exceptional as to get around these treaties. Green however concludes that were the events of Armageddon to actually be required, unless we develop some forms of legal exception, states will take measures into their own hands – which is worse.

Professor Green said: "At the same time as I was conducting this research, the US Government began talking openly about both asteroid defence and about the militarization of space. Far from being an escapist, full of explosions blockbuster, the idea behind the film and this research sets out some of the considerable legal questions that would need to be asked in the event of an impending asteroid."

Explore further

Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Friday
More information: James A. Green, 'Planetary Defense: Near-Earth Objects, Nuclear Weapons, and International Law' (2019) 42(1) Hastings International and Comparative Law Review 1-71. repository.uchastings.edu/hast … review/vol42/iss1/2/
Provided by University of Reading
Citation: How to destroy an asteroid without nuking each other first (2019, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-asteroid-nuking.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

11 minutes ago

Why are pictures of galaxies so clear?

17 hours ago

What process allows us to 'see' lightyears of distance with the natural eye?

18 hours ago

Our absolute speed in the cosmos

Apr 22, 2019

Black hole image: What are those "lobes"? [M87 10April2019]

Apr 21, 2019

Coronal Rain -- an interesting article

Apr 21, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

doogsnova
1 hour ago
STOP BEATING AROUND THE BUSH, WE ALL KNOW THIS IS ABOUT USING A NUKE TO DEFLECT APOPHIS WHICH HAS A 100% CHANCE OF HITTING THE EARTH IN 10-20 YEARS.

THEY KEY IS TO DETONATE IT NOT TOO CLOSE AND NOT TOO FAR AWAY. THE LAST THING YOU WANT TO DO IS BLOW IT UP INTO 1000 PIECES. WE NEED TO PUSH IT OFF COURSE WITH A NUKE. THIS IS WHAT THEY ARE PREPARING YOU SHEEP FOR PSYCHOLOGICALLY.
0
Report Block
Anonym481968
18 minutes ago
watch the youtube of undergound nuclear testing in the 50's.
a megaton nuke with a bunker busting warhead would be more than sufficient to disintigrate an asteroid with a mile radius. lots of little 10-30 meter asteroids might cause huge problems for us but major cities would be fine unless a flurry of them exploded directly over the sky of the major city itself.

worst case scenario , one large +megaton nuke is detonated just below the surfact of the asteroid, and a 2nd follow up nuke is detonated in the middle of the field of small asteroids, to push them far from one another so they don't cluster in their descent on earth. the more spread out they are the less harmful.

man kind now has the definite ability to protect itself from asteroids that it can see coming within 3-4 days. If we don't have that much heads up time , and a large asteroid of 1-5 km radius is able to surprise us (unlikely!), civlization will go dark, but the species ultimately survives .
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration