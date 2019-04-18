April 18, 2019

Antimicrobial paints have a blind spot

by Amanda Morris, Northwestern University

Antimicrobial paints have a blind spot
Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) image ofBacillus timonensis. Credit: Jinglin Hu/Northwestern University

Antimicrobial paints offer the promise of extra protection against bacteria. But Northwestern University researchers caution that these paints might be doing more harm than good.

In a new study, the researchers tested bacteria commonly found inside homes on samples of drywall coated with antimicrobial, synthetic latex paints. Within 24 hours, all bacteria died except for Bacillus timonensis, a spore-forming bacterium. Most bacilli are commonly inhabit soil, but many are found in .

"If you attack bacteria with antimicrobial chemicals, then they will mount a defense," said Northwestern's Erica Hartmann, who led the study. "Bacillus is typically innocuous, but by attacking it, you might prompt it to develop more ."

Bacteria thrive in warm, moist environments, so most die on indoor surfaces, which are dry and cold, anyway. This makes Hartmann question the need to use antimicrobial paints, which may only be causing bacteria to become stronger.

Spore-forming bacteria, such as Bacillus, protect themselves by falling dormant for a period of time. While dormant, they are highly resistant to even the harshest conditions. After those conditions improve, they reactivate.

"When it's in spore form, you can hit it with everything you've got, and it's still going to survive," said Hartmann, assistant professor of civil and in Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering. "We should be judicious in our use of antimicrobial products to make sure that we're not exposing the more harmless bacteria to something that could make them harmful."

The study was published online on April 13 in the journal Indoor Air.

One problem with antimicrobial products—such as these paints—is that they are not tested against more common bacteria. Manufacturers test how well more , such as E. coli or Staphylococcus, survive but largely ignore the bacteria that people (and the products they use) would more plausibly encounter.

"E. coli is like the 'lab rat' of the microbial world," Hartmann said. "It is way less abundant in the environment than people think. We wanted to see how the authentic indoor would respond to antimicrobial surfaces because they don't behave the same way as E. coli."

Explore further

Stop sterilizing your dust—Antimicrobial chemical tied to antibiotic resistance genes in dust
More information: Jinglin Hu et al. Impacts of Indoor Surface Finishes on Bacterial Viability, Indoor Air (2019). DOI: 10.1111/ina.12558
Provided by Northwestern University
Citation: Antimicrobial paints have a blind spot (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-antimicrobial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Facts and latest research about stress when it comes to jobs/work

4 hours ago

The at-home DNA test craze is putting us all at risk

4 hours ago

New Mini-MRI in the Works

22 hours ago

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

Apr 16, 2019

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

Apr 16, 2019

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

Apr 15, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration