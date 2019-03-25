March 25, 2019

Uber to buy Mideast rival Careem: report

A Careem cab service delivers goats ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan in 2017
A Careem cab service delivers goats ahead of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan in 2017

Uber is set to buy its Middle Eastern rival Careem for $3.1 billion, financial news agency Bloomberg reported Sunday.

The deal, expected to be announced Tuesday, will see Uber pay $1.4 billion in cash and the rest in notes convertible to Uber shares, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It comes as Uber prepares for its —expected next month—which could, according to some estimates, see the rideshare giant's value increase to $100 billion.

Dubai-based Careem boast more than a million drivers and 30 million users across 90 cities.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Uber to buy Mideast rival Careem: report (2019, March 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-uber-mideast-rival-careem.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mideast ride-sharing app Careem says it was hacked
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)