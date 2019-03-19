Supreme Court: Google class-action case should be revisited

March 20, 2019
google
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a lower court to take another look at a lawsuit that involved Google and privacy concerns and ended in a class-action settlement.

The high court said in an unsigned opinion that a lower court should address whether those who sued had the right to do so. The Google users who sued argued that the sends website operators potentially identifying information when someone clicks on a link produced by a search. They said the practice violates users' privacy under .

Google eventually agreed to include certain disclosures about its practices on three webpages and settle the class action for $8.5 million. Of that amount, $2.1 million went to lawyers, $1 million paid and $5.3 million was set aside for six organizations that deal with internet privacy issues. The individuals who initially sued received $5,000 each, but the millions of Google users they represented received nothing. If all 129 million people had been paid, they would have gotten 4 cents each.

The justices had taken the case because it raised issues of fairness in the rare instances in which courts approve a "cy-pres" settlement, roughly translated as near as possible, and find it's impractical to send money to the very large class of affected people.

But the court's opinion Wednesday didn't deal with that issue. The justices said a lower court needed to address whether the individuals who sued were entitled to do so. The justices said a federal trial court or the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should resolve that issue.

Explore further: Justices weigh $8.5M settlement with $0 to 129M Google users

Related Stories

Justices weigh $8.5M settlement with $0 to 129M Google users

October 31, 2018

The Supreme Court struggled Wednesday over what to do about an $8.5 million class-action settlement involving Google and privacy concerns in which all the money went to lawyers and nonprofit groups but nothing was paid to ...

High court declines review of Facebook settlement

November 4, 2013

The Supreme Court has left in place the settlement of a class-action lawsuit against Facebook over a marketing program that broadcast users' purchasing and shopping habits to their friends.

Supreme Court rejects net neutrality appeal

November 5, 2018

The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.

Recommended for you

Fish-inspired material changes color using nanocolumns

March 20, 2019

Inspired by the flashing colors of the neon tetra fish, researchers have developed a technique for changing the color of a material by manipulating the orientation of nanostructured columns in the material.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.