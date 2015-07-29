Substituting HPS with light-emitting diodes for supplemental lighting in greenhouses

March 26, 2019, American Society for Horticultural Science
Substituting HPS with light-emitting diodes for supplemental lighting in greenhouses
Benches alternatingly lit with HPS or LED supplemental lights. Credit: David Llewellyn

In Canada, as in other higher latitudes, there is not enough natural light for production of many greenhouse commodities during the darker months of the year. In these regions, it is necessary for growers of year-round commodities to augment their naturally occurring lighting deficit with artificial lighting to meet their crops' economic minimum lighting requirements.

Until recently, the most economically viable supplemental lighting solution available to greenhouse growers has been high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps. However, light-emitting diode (LED) technology has improved significantly in recent years and now offers the promise of providing greater energy efficiency and targeted wavelength in long-lasting fixtures.

Some horticultural LED technologies can dramatically modify intensity and spectral output in , increasing their potential to be used for photosynthetic, photomorphogenic, and photoperiodic applications.

Dave Llewellyn, Katherine Schiestel, and Youbin Zheng conducted a study at the University of Guelph to determine the degree to which these LED advancements could benefit greenhouses in the care and proliferation of plants during longer-term exposure to supplemental lighting and to investigate the potential for LED lighting technologies to replace conventional HPS lighting systems. The researchers investigated the production of here varieties of cut gerbera under either HPS or LED supplemental lighting at the same canopy-level intensities.

Their conclusions are detailed in the article "Light-emitting Diodes Can Replace High-pressure Sodium Lighting for Cut Gerbera Production", found in HortScience.

Most of the treatment effects on harvest and postharvest quality metrics of marketable flowers indicated that the LED treatment usually produced higher-quality flowers than the HPS treatment. However, it is unclear whether the magnitude of any of the observed treatment differences would result in economically significant increases in crop productivity or profit.

The authors concluded that LEDs were capable of replacing HPS for supplemental lighting for cut gerbera production during darker periods. Economic factors related to initial cost and potential electricity costs would need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine which supplemental lighting solution is most appropriate for every grower and production scenario.

It is a commonly held belief that supplemental HPS lighting increases the canopy temperature relative to LED lighting due to inherently higher levels of radiant heat directed from HPS fixtures toward the canopy. Whether added heat is a benefit or a liability depends on the production scenario and environmental control strategy, although foliar heating is often touted as a benefit of HPS lighting.

The researchers discovered that LED lighting is generally more beneficial to greenhouse production than is HPS lighting.

Explore further: Light-emitting diode sole-source lighting effective in bedding plant seedling production

More information: Dave Llewellyn et al, Light-emitting Diodes Can Replace High-pressure Sodium Lighting for Cut Gerbera Production, HortScience (2019). DOI: 10.21273/HORTSCI13270-18

Related Stories

How LED lighting treatments affect greenhouse tomato quality

December 21, 2015

To satisfy increasing consumer demand for locally grown, fresh tomatoes during off-seasons, greenhouse tomato growers often need to rely on supplemental lighting. Tomato growers are looking to light-emitting diodes (LEDs), ...

LEDs shine in bedding plant production study

July 21, 2014

Growers of annual bedding plant seedlings or plugs work to produce compact, fully rooted transplants with a large stem diameter and high root dry mass—qualities that make seedlings less susceptible to damage during shipping ...

Effects of spectral quality, intensity of LEDs

May 9, 2016

In horticultural operations, light-emitting diode (LED) lamps are becoming recognized as an important advance in artificial lighting. Among other benefits, LED lighting systems can offer durability, long operating lifetimes, ...

Recommended for you

Can China keep it's climate promises?

March 26, 2019

China can easily meet its Paris climate pledge to peak its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but sourcing 20 percent of its energy needs from renewables and nuclear power by that date may be considerably harder, researchers ...

In the Tree of Life, youth has its advantages

March 26, 2019

It's a question that has captivated naturalists for centuries: Why have some groups of organisms enjoyed incredibly diversity—like fish, birds, insects—while others have contained only a few species—like humans.

Cellular microRNA detection with miRacles

March 26, 2019

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short noncoding regulatory RNAs that can repress gene expression post-transcriptionally and are therefore increasingly used as biomarkers of disease. Detecting miRNAs can be arduous and expensive as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.