Stephen Hawking didn't believe he'd go to heaven, a place for 'people afraid of the dark'

March 15, 2019 by Ashley May, Usa Today

World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who died March 14, 2018,, didn't believe in God and called heaven "a fairy story."

Hawking, who died at 76, wrote "there is no God" in his final, posthumous book "Brief Answers to the Big Questions." He also wrote that "no one directs the universe." It wasn't the first time Hawking rejected the idea of a higher power. He had disputed the existence of God for years before his death.

"The question is: Is the way the universe began chosen by God for reasons we can't understand, or was it determined by a law of science? I believe the second," Hawking said on the TV show Genius of Britain, the Telegraph cites. "If you like, you can call the laws of science 'God', but it wouldn't be a personal God that you could meet, and ask ."

In his 2010 book "The Grand Design," Hawking and co-author Leonard Mlodinow credit "spontaneous creation" with the reason for existence, writing "it is not necessary to invoke God to light the blue touch paper and set the universe going."

As for after death, Hawking told the Guardian he believes the brain is like a computer that will simply shut off.

"There is no heaven or afterlife for broken down computers; that is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark," he told the Guardian.

Hawking lived with (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's Disease that impacts movement, and used a wheelchair most of his . He was diagnosed with the neurological disease at 21 and was given only years to live.

He was best known for his discoveries involving , his best-selling book "A Brief History of Time" and his dry wit. He was also candid about his theories on the future of life on Earth, saying the planet could turn into a "ball of fire" within a few hundred years and artificial intelligence could wipe out the human race.

Explore further: Hawking's final book offers brief answers to big questions

Related Stories

Hawking's final book offers brief answers to big questions

October 15, 2018

Stephen Hawking's final work, which tackles issues from the existence of God to the potential for time travel, was launched on Monday by his children, who helped complete the book after the British astrophysics giant's death.

'The mind of God': top quotes from Stephen Hawking

March 14, 2018

The world-famous British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who died on Wednesday at the age of 76, was known as much for his profound and witty comments as his scientific discoveries.

Stephen Hawking's wheelchair sells for $393,000 at auction

November 8, 2018

A wheelchair used by physicist Stephen Hawking has sold at auction for almost 300,000 pounds ($393,000), while a copy of his doctoral thesis fetched almost 585,000 pounds ($767,000), auctioneer Christie's said Thursday.

Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero Hawking

March 17, 2018

Gifted children at the Stephen Hawking school in Colombia's capital Bogota have been paying a special tribute to the astrophysicist whose life inspired them to study science.

Recommended for you

A path to the future, paved with ceramics

March 15, 2019

When you hear the word "ceramics," you may think of the mug you made in pottery class or the vases collecting dust on your grandmother's shelf. While these objects are made up of ceramics, they're only one small part of the ...

Three astronauts on Soyuz craft successfully reach ISS

March 15, 2019

A Russian cosmonaut and two US astronauts arrived Friday at the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, five months after the failed launch of a rocket carrying two of the passengers.

Ancient DNA research shines spotlight on Iberia

March 14, 2019

The largest study to date of ancient DNA from the Iberian Peninsula (modern-day Portugal and Spain) offers new insights into the populations that lived in this region over the last 8,000 years. The most startling discovery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.