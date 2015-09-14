Gifted Colombia kids pay tribute to hero Hawking

March 17, 2018

Gifted children at the Stephen Hawking school in Colombia's capital Bogota have been paying a special tribute to the astrophysicist whose life inspired them to study science.

Students have covered walls of the with drawings, photographs and cards in memory of the wheelchair-bound Hawking, who died Wednesday aged 76.

The school named after Hawking was founded in 1995 by a group of teachers committed to helping children with low resources but high IQs.

Dora Pardo, who runs the school, said several past pupils have gone on to study physics and mathematics at university.

"Hawking couldn't move but his incapacity didn't deter him, and he was one of the people who knew most about space without having been there," 16-year-old Juan Esteban Lopez, a , told AFP.

Catalina Sanchez, another adolescent moved by Hawking's death, said students at the school consult short films, plays and books by or about the scientist on a daily basis.

Every year, the pupils at the school mark the British astrophysicist's birthday on January 8 with a science festival, but they want to go further.

"We want to be his spokespersons," said Sanchez, adding that they would visit other secondary schools to help understand that Hawking "helped us to learn more about the universe."

Hawking defied predictions that he would only live for a few years after developing a form of in his early 20s.

Propelled to stardom by his 1988 book "A Brief History of Time," an unlikely worldwide bestseller, Hawking's genius and wit won over fans from far beyond the rarefied world of astrophysics.

As a scientist he earned comparisons with Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

Explore further: World mourns British scientist and cultural icon Hawking

Related Stories

World mourns British scientist and cultural icon Hawking

March 14, 2018

World dignitaries, celebrities and academics on Wednesday mourned Stephen Hawking, the British physicist who died aged 76 after a cosmic career in which his mental genius transcended his physical disability to probe the secrets ...

Hawking, the man whose brain transcended disability

March 14, 2018

Living with motor neurone disease for more than 50 years, Stephen Hawking transcended his disability to becoming one of science's brightest stars, harnessing technology to once again give voice to his ideas.

Stephen Hawking: a brief history of genius

March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76, was Britain's most famous modern day scientist, a genius who dedicated his life to unlocking the secrets of the Universe.

Recommended for you

Modern humans interbred with Denisovans twice in history

March 15, 2018

Modern humans co-existed and interbred not only with Neanderthals, but also with another species of archaic humans, the mysterious Denisovans. While developing a new genome-analysis method for comparing whole genomes between ...

Are palaeontologists naming too many species?

March 14, 2018

A comprehensive new study looking at variations in Ichthyosaurus, a common British Jurassic ichthyosaur (sea-going reptile) also known as 'Sea Dragons', has provided important information into recognizing new fossil species.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.