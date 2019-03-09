Spontaneous spin polarization demonstrated in a two-dimensional material

March 11, 2019, University of Basel
Spontaneous spin polarization demonstrated in a two-dimensional material
In a two-dimensional layer of molybdenum disulfide, the electron-electron interaction (blue threads) force the spins of the electrons (violet spheres) to align. Credit: Department of Physics, University of Basel

Physicists from the University of Basel have demonstrated spin alignment of free electrons within a two-dimensional material. Writing in the latest edition of Nature Nanotechnology, they described their observation of spontaneous spin polarization, which cannot occur in ideal two-dimensional materials according to a well-known theorem from the 1960s.

Two-dimensional materials are the subject of numerous studies. As they are only a few thick, they have different physical properties from their three-dimensional equivalents. Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a , promises to deliver entirely new applications thanks to its notable electronic properties and is the best-known example of this group of innovative materials.

Professor Richard Warburton from the Department of Physics and the Swiss Nanoscience Institute of the University of Basel leads a group studying two-dimensional materials that are also suitable for optical applications. One particularly promising candidate is a single monolayer of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), as this material has a band gap—unlike graphene—and can therefore emit light when excited.

All in the same direction

Now, in the latest analyses of two-dimensional molybdenum disulfide layers, doctoral students Jonas Roch and Nadine Leisgang have made a very surprising discovery. They filled the MoS2 layer with and then exposed it to a weak magnetic field.

This caused the (spin) of all free electrons to point in the same direction, and the spin could be "switched" to the other direction by reversing the magnetic field. Known as "spontaneous spin polarization," this phenomenon came as a complete surprise because a theorem from the 1960s rules out spontaneous spin polarization in an ideal .

"Where does the spin polarization come from? The electrons are interacting with one another, and molybdenum disulfide also exhibits a very weak spin-orbit coupling. These two factors presumably have a massive influence on the system," explains Jonas Roch. The formulation of the 1966 theorem had assumed an absence of spin-orbit interaction.

"The results show how exciting can be, and how we're constantly learning new things about two-dimensional materials," says Richard Warburton.

Explore further: Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

More information: Spin-polarized electrons in monolayer MoS2, Nature Nanotechnology, DOI: 10.1038/s41565-019-0397-y , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-019-0397-y

Related Stories

Magnetic graphene switches between insulator and conductor

February 1, 2019

Researchers have found that certain ultra-thin magnetic materials can switch from insulator to conductor under high pressure, a phenomenon that could be used in the development of next-generation electronics and memory storage ...

Analyzing 3-D neutron polarization under high pressure

December 20, 2018

A joint research team consisting of NIMS, JAEA and the Institut Laue Langevin has developed a high-pressure cell composed of completely nonmagnetic materials. The team then succeeded for the first time in analyzing neutron ...

Recommended for you

Genes that evolve from scratch expand protein diversity

March 11, 2019

One of the most important questions in biology is how rapidly new proteins evolve in organisms. Proteins are the building blocks that carry out the basic functions of life. As the genes that produce them change, the proteins ...

No silver bullet for helping the Great Barrier Reef

March 11, 2019

Recent flooding and the mass outflows of dirty water onto the Great Barrier Reef are raising concerns about their impact on reef health. Across much of coastal Queensland, coastal rivers dump millions of litres of brown, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.