Scientists to dig Jurassic site in Wyoming this summer

March 26, 2019 by Mead Gruver

Scientists from the U.S. and Europe hope to learn more about a promising new dinosaur site in northern Wyoming this summer.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is leading a project that will bring over 100 scientists to a dig on ranchland in the Bighorn Basin. Coordinators aren't saying exactly where the site is to discourage looters and curiosity-seekers.

But professor Phil Manning from the University of Manchester in Great Britain says the site already has yielded fossils from some of the bigger dinosaurs from 150 million years ago, in the Jurassic Period. Among them are long-necked plant-eaters that may be diplodocus- and brachiosaurus-type dinosaurs.

There are also preserved tracks from both predatory and prey dinosaurs.

The site used to be a tropical flood plain. Now it's called the "Jurassic Mile."

Explore further: Two dinosaurs fetch over 1.4 million euros each in Paris sale

Related Stories

Pittsburgh U. gets fossil-rich land

January 25, 2006

A Wyoming cattle rancher has donated about 4,700 acres of his dinosaur-bone rich Wyoming ranch to the University of Pittsburgh.

Recommended for you

Can China keep it's climate promises?

March 26, 2019

China can easily meet its Paris climate pledge to peak its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but sourcing 20 percent of its energy needs from renewables and nuclear power by that date may be considerably harder, researchers ...

In the Tree of Life, youth has its advantages

March 26, 2019

It's a question that has captivated naturalists for centuries: Why have some groups of organisms enjoyed incredibly diversity—like fish, birds, insects—while others have contained only a few species—like humans.

Cellular microRNA detection with miRacles

March 26, 2019

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short noncoding regulatory RNAs that can repress gene expression post-transcriptionally and are therefore increasingly used as biomarkers of disease. Detecting miRNAs can be arduous and expensive as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.