Scientists begin exploring Indian Ocean depths in Seychelles
March 7, 2019 by Jerry Harmer And David Keyton
An unprecedented mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves began its research on Thursday, in Seychelles waters.
The British-led Nekton Mission arrived off the tiny atoll of Alphonse in the early morning hours, after looming bad weather forced a change of plan and of route.
The ambitious expedition will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body of water that's already feeling the effects of global warming. Understanding the Indian Ocean's ecosystem is important not just for the species that live in it, but also for an estimated 2.5 billion people at home in the region—from East Africa to the Arabian peninsula, the Indian sub-continent and Southeast Asia.
Though the mission will use hi-tech submersibles in its work, research began on Thursday with more modest equipment: a device to measure the water's chemistry and a Neuston net used to retrieve zooplankton.
"When you actually finally begin doing the science, it's a bit of a relief and a lot of fun," said Louise Allcock, a professor of zoology at the University of Ireland, in Galway.
Alphonse is a tiny atoll, the tip of a submerged mountain, 232 nautical miles southwest of Seychelles' capital Victoria. Within two miles of its shores, the ocean is as deep as 5,000 meters (3 miles).
Little is known about the biodiversity of Alphonse Atoll, as it remains unexplored beyond scuba depth.
Mission member Stephanie Marie is a marine researcher from the Seychelles. She recently spent a week on Alphonse working on a study of a fish species called the Giant Trevally, or GT. She says she is excited to find out what's down there.
"When you have amazing weather, you have a lot of things to see, like the sharks, the GT, the corals also, so it's like a different place, a different scenery every time," she said.
Marie's role is to collect zooplankton to conduct taxonomy identification.
"I'm really excited. It's going to be eye opening, because I've never seen so deep," she said. "It's really important. Fish feed on zooplankton, so we need to see its quality, because if the ecosystems changes it may have an impact on the fish we feed on."
The mission expects to discover new species, as well as document evidence of climate change and of human-driven pollution.
The data will be used to help the Seychelles consolidate and expand its policy of protecting almost a third of its national waters by the year 2020. The sea area to be protected is larger than Germany. The initiative is a key component of Seychelles "blue economy," which attempts to balance development needs with those of the ocean environment.
The Associated Press is the only news agency working with British scientists from the Nekton research team on its deep-sea mission that aims to unlock the secrets of the Indian Ocean. AP video coverage will include exploring the depths of up to 300 meters (1,000 feet) off the coast of the Seychelles in two-person submarines which will search for underwater mountain ranges and previously undiscovered marine life, a behind-the-scenes look at life on board, interviews with researchers and aerial footage of the mission. The seven-week Seychelles expedition is expected to run until April 19.
The science vessel of British-based Nekton Mission arrived in the Seychelles on Friday to begin the first stage of a multi-year mission to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean and document the effects of global warming ...
Bad weather and high seas brought scientists on Wednesday to change the first stop of a unique mission to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean, one of the planet's last great unexplored frontiers. While the initial path ...
Scientists prepared Thursday to embark on an unprecedented, years-long mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region ...
In a striking example of multi-mission astronomy, measurements from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the ESA Gaia mission have been combined to improve the estimate of the mass of our home galaxy the Milky Way: 1.5 ...
University at Buffalo physicists are using innovative tools to study the properties of a bizarre class of molecules that may play a role in disease: proteins that cluster together to form spherical droplets inside human cells.
Hydrogen is a highly attractive, but also highly explosive energy carrier, which requires safe, lightweight and cheap storage as well as transportation systems. Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, have ...
UC San Francisco researchers have for the first time developed a strategy for targeting a key molecule implicated in Parkinson's disease, opening up a potential new treatment strategy for the currently incurable movement ...
For geoscientists, looking at how minerals react in different conditions can provide a great deal of information about the characteristics of the materials that make up our world. In some cases, merely exposing minerals to ...
Researchers have developed a new imaging method that can capture images at speeds of up to 1.5 million frames per second using standard imaging sensors typically limited to 100 frames per second. This new technology will ...
Columbia engineers and neuroscientists have joined forces to create 3-D videos of individual nerve cells moving, stretching and switching on inside fruit fly larvae as they move. Data gleaned from these videos reveals how ...
0 comments
Please sign in to add a comment.
Registration is free, and takes less than a minute.
Read more
Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.