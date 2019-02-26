Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles
March 1, 2019
The science vessel of British-based Nekton Mission arrived in the Seychelles on Friday to begin the first stage of a multi-year mission to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean and document the effects of global warming on one of the planet's last major unexplored frontiers.
Ocean Zephyr docked in the island nation's capital, Victoria, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment before the expedition.
The Nekton Mission involves researchers from more than 40 organizations who will spend seven weeks surveying underwater life, mapping the sea floor and dropping sensors to depths of up to 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) in the seas around the Seychelles.
Their aim is to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people throughout the Indian Ocean region over the coming decades.
Scientists will use crewed submarines and remotely operated submersibles to visit the watery world below depths of 30 meters (100 feet) and hope they'll even find new species
The Associated Press is accompanying the expedition, providing live underwater video from submarines diving from the ship and using new optical transmission technology to broadcast the images worldwide.
