Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles

March 1, 2019
Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles
The research vessel Ocean Zephyr lays off Victoria, the Seychelles, on Friday March 1, 2019, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment ahead of a weeks-long expedition to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. The Ocean Zephyr is the mothership of the British-based Nekton Mission for scientists to document the impact of global warming in the unexplored frontier of the Indian Ocean that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (AP Photo/Steve Barker)

The science vessel of British-based Nekton Mission arrived in the Seychelles on Friday to begin the first stage of a multi-year mission to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean and document the effects of global warming on one of the planet's last major unexplored frontiers.

Ocean Zephyr docked in the island nation's capital, Victoria, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment before the expedition.

The Nekton Mission involves researchers from more than 40 organizations who will spend seven weeks surveying underwater life, mapping the and dropping sensors to depths of up to 2,000 meters (6,560 feet) in the seas around the Seychelles.

Their aim is to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people throughout the Indian Ocean region over the coming decades.

The Seychelles, a collection of 115 islands with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants, is already feeling the , with rising bleaching its .

Scientists will use crewed submarines and remotely operated submersibles to visit the watery world below depths of 30 meters (100 feet) and hope they'll even find new species

The Associated Press is accompanying the expedition, providing live underwater video from submarines diving from the ship and using new optical transmission technology to broadcast the images worldwide.

Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles
The research vessel Ocean Zephyr docked in Victoria, the Seychelles, on Friday March 1, 2019, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment ahead of a weeks-long expedition to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. The Ocean Zephyr is the mothership of the British-based Nekton Mission for scientists to document the impact of global warming in the unexplored frontier of the Indian Ocean that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (AP Photo/Steve Barker)
Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles
The research vessel Ocean Zephyr docked in Victoria, the Seychelles, on Friday March 1, 2019, where it will load and test equipment ahead of a weeks-long expedition to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. The Ocean Zephyr is the mothership of the British-based Nekton Mission for scientists to document the impact of global warming in the unexplored frontier of the Indian Ocean, that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades.(AP Photo/Steve Barker)

Explore further: Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths

Related Stories

Uncharted waters: Scientists to explore Indian Ocean depths

January 24, 2019

Scientists prepared Thursday to embark on an unprecedented, years-long mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region ...

In the Seychelles, coral reefs face climate change threat

March 19, 2018

Beneath the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles, a fight is growing to save the coral reefs that shelter a range of creatures, from tiny invertebrates to the sprawling octopus, from climate ...

Recommended for you

Spider silk could be used as robotic muscle

March 1, 2019

Spider silk, already known as one of the strongest materials for its weight, turns out to have another unusual property that might lead to new kinds of artificial muscles or robotic actuators, researchers have found.

A high-precision test bench for LISA technology

March 1, 2019

For the first time, it has been possible to test laser measurement technology for LISA in laboratories almost under mission conditions. A team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert ...

New X-ray measurement approach could improve CT scanners

March 1, 2019

A new measurement approach proposed by scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) could lead to a better way to calibrate computed tomography (CT) scanners, potentially streamlining patient treatment ...

Cells use sugars to communicate at the molecular level

March 1, 2019

The human body is made up of 30 to 40 million cells, a large and complex network of blood cells, neurons, and specialized cells that make up organs and tissues. Until now, figuring out which mechanisms control communication ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.