NASA's Aqua Satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Veronica develop off western Australia's coast

March 20, 2019, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA's Aqua Satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Veronica develop off western Australia's coast
On March 20, 2019, the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Veronica in the Southern Indian Ocean, off the coast of Western Australia. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a view of Tropical Cyclone Veronica after it developed off the northern coast of Western Australia.

On March 20, 2019 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible image of the storm that revealed bands of thunderstorms spiraling into the center of circulation. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that the system continued to consolidate as rain bands wrapped tighter toward a pinhole formative eye. When Aqua passed over Veronica, the storm's southeastern quadrant was brushing the Dampier Peninsula. That peninsula is located north of Broome and Roebuck Bay in Western Australia and bordered by the Indian Ocean to the west and north and King Sound to the east.

Although there are not yet any warnings in place, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology or ABM has posted a watch area from Pardoo to Mardie, including Port Hedland and Karratha, Western Australia. A Blue Alert is in effect for people in or near communities between Mardie and Pardoo, including Port Hedland, South Hedland, Wickham, Roebourne, Point Samson, Karratha and Dampier. ABM recommends those residents to prepare for cyclonic weather and organize an including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water.

At 8:47 a.m. EDT (8:47 p.m. AWST Australia local time) on March 20, 2019, maximum sustained winds near Veronica's center were near 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Trevor was centered near 15.8 degrees south latitude and 118.0 degrees east longitude. That's about 314 miles (505 kilometers) north of Port Hedland. ABM noted "The cyclone is expected to continue tracking west southwest tonight and during Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 22, the system will intensify further as it adopts a more southerly track, towards the Pilbara coast."

ABM forecasts that Veronica will turn to the south and head toward Karratha by March 23. Residents along the Pilbara coast should prepare for Veronica.

Explore further: Aqua Satellite finds Tropical Cyclone Idai in Mozambique Channel

More information: For updated forecasts from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au

Related Stories

NASA finds a pinhole eye in Tropical Cyclone Funani

February 7, 2019

Visible-light imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed the development of a small eye in Tropical Cyclone Funani as the storm rapidly intensified into a major hurricane in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Recommended for you

A decade on, smartphone-like software finally heads to space

March 20, 2019

Once a traditional satellite is launched into space, its physical hardware and computer software stay mostly immutable for the rest of its existence as it orbits the Earth, even as the technology it serves on the ground continues ...

Tiny 'water bears' can teach us about survival

March 20, 2019

Earth's ultimate survivors can weather extreme heat, cold, radiation and even the vacuum of space. Now the U.S. military hopes these tiny critters called tardigrades can teach us about true toughness.

Researchers find hidden proteins in bacteria

March 20, 2019

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Chicago have developed a way to identify the beginning of every gene—known as a translation start site or a start codon—in bacterial cell DNA with a single experiment and, through ...

Turn off a light, save a life, says new study

March 20, 2019

We all know that turning off lights and buying energy-efficient appliances affects our financial bottom line. Now, according to a new study by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, we know that saving energy also saves ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.