Mexican experts find cave, offerings at Chichen Itza

March 4, 2019

Mexican archaeologists say they've found a cave at the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza with offerings of about 200 ceramic vessels in nearly untouched condition.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Monday the vessels appear to date back to around 1000 A.D.

Archaeologist Guillermo de Anda said the cave was "discovered" about three years ago after local Maya residents told experts about it.

It turns out the had been found, but not explored, by locals about 50 years ago. They told an archaeologist about it then, but he ordered it sealed—perhaps to protect it—and only issued a brief report that was essentially forgotten in government archives.

The ceramic braziers and incense burners bear the likeness of Tlaloc, the rain god of central Mexico.

