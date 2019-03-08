Novel methodological tool helps detect synergistic phenomena in phytoplankton growth

March 28, 2019, Public Library of Science
Novel methodological tool helps detect synergistic phenomena in phytoplankton growth
Microscope view of a phytoplankton assemblage. Credit: Gustaaf Hallegraeff, University of Tasmania.

Researchers have developed a new model allowing them to observe the key drivers of phytoplankton growth (blooms) patterns in the seas surrounding the United Kingdom, according to a study in PLOS Computational Biology, by Lawrence W. Sheppard, from University of Kansas, USA, and colleagues.

The size of a bloom may vary in size over time, with different areas of the same ocean having synchronized fluctuations in - a phenomenon known as spatial synchrony. However, the primary mechanisms of phytoplankton spatial synchrony are not well understood. To better understand the spatial synchrony of phytoplankton blooms, the researchers developed a new statistical tool allowing them to observe the interaction among different variables influencing phytoplankton abundance over time.

Sheppard and colleagues identified a between the variables (water temperature and phytoplankton predation) influencing spatial synchrony. The they developed for the study also provides a new tool applicable in a range of ecological contexts. According to the authors, "The wavelet-based statistical modelling approach we used can be applied anywhere that different drivers with their own timescales are acting on an important natural variable, to quantify and disentangle their combined effects."

Although further research is needed to better understand the complex impacts of climate change on the spatial synchrony phenomenon, the authors are confident their new modelling approach provides a new method for analyzing the individual factors driving the synergistic effects occurring in different natural systems. The authors suggest, "This is the first time that such a reinforcement mechanism has been observed but it is reasonable to believe that it may be widespread in ecology and natural systems. Until our new methods were developed the statistical tools to detect this phenomenon did not exist."

Explore further: Small animals with big impact

More information: Sheppard LW, Defriez EJ, Reid PC, Reuman DC (2019) Synchrony is more than its top-down and climatic parts: interacting Moran effects on phytoplankton in British seas. PLoS Comput Biol 15(3): e1006744. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1006744

Related Stories

Small animals with big impact

March 8, 2019

Copepods, the world's most common animal, release unique substances into the oceans. Concentrations of these substances are high enough to affect the marine food web, according to new research from the University of Gothenburg. ...

Algae declines in the water off Sydney

March 10, 2014

(Phys.org) —One of the longest time-series of phytoplankton (microalgae) data in the Southern Hemisphere has revealed that phytoplankton are declining in the waters off Sydney.

Recommended for you

New evidence of deep groundwater on Mars

March 28, 2019

In mid-2018, researchers supported by the Italian Space Agency detected the presence of a deep-water lake on Mars under its south polar ice caps. Now, researchers at the USC Arid Climate and Water Research Center (AWARE) ...

Hubble watches spun-up asteroid coming apart

March 28, 2019

A small asteroid has been caught in the process of spinning so fast it's throwing off material, according to new data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories.

Invasive crayfish sabotages its own success, study says

March 28, 2019

Since they were first released as live bait in the mid-twentieth century, rusty crayfish have roamed lake bottoms in northern Wisconsin, gobbling native fish eggs, destroying aquatic plants, and generally wreaking havoc on ...

Sea anemones are ingesting plastic microfibers

March 28, 2019

Tiny fragments of plastic in the ocean are consumed by sea anemones along with their food, and bleached anemones retain these microfibers longer than healthy ones, according to new research from Carnegie's Manoela Romanó ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.