PLoS Computational Biology is a peer-reviewed computational biology journal established in 2005 and published by the nonprofit Public Library of Science in association with the International Society for Computational Biology. Its Editor in Chief is Philip Bourne. All articles are open access and licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution License. The journal is well-known beyond its core field for its Ten Simple Rules series of articles that capture the essence of selected aspects of research in computational biology or in science more generally, e.g. how to present a poster, how to collaborate, or how to edit Wikipedia. Due to their free licensing, files from PLoS Computational Biology can be reused in places other than the journal s website, e.g. to illustrate Wikipedia articles.

Publisher
Public Library of Science
Country
United States
History
2005–present
Website
http://www.ploscompbiol.org/
Impact factor
5.759 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

PLoS Computational Biology

Combating invasive species globally with new algorithm

A new study at Hebrew University has developed an innovative computer algorithm that suggests how to significantly enhance the management of invasive species. This algorithm offers a cost-effective solution for allocating ...

Ecology

May 23, 2024

0

17

page 1 from 23