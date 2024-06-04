PLoS Computational Biology is a peer-reviewed computational biology journal established in 2005 and published by the nonprofit Public Library of Science in association with the International Society for Computational Biology. Its Editor in Chief is Philip Bourne. All articles are open access and licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution License. The journal is well-known beyond its core field for its Ten Simple Rules series of articles that capture the essence of selected aspects of research in computational biology or in science more generally, e.g. how to present a poster, how to collaborate, or how to edit Wikipedia. Due to their free licensing, files from PLoS Computational Biology can be reused in places other than the journal s website, e.g. to illustrate Wikipedia articles.

Publisher Public Library of Science Country United States History 2005–present Website http://www.ploscompbiol.org/ Impact factor 5.759 (2009)

